Ron DeSantis' Wedding Invite Revoked By Billionaire GOP Donor's Daughter

Mr. Popular, he is not.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) reputation as a hard-right Republican reportedly got him uninvited from one of last year’s big celebrity weddings.

Court filings from earlier this year reveal how badly billionaire nepo-baby-slash-actor Nicola Peltz wanted to keep DeSantis away from her Palm Beach, Florida, wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, the son of pop star Victoria Beckham and soccer star David Beckham.

The bride’s businessman father Nelson Peltz is currently suing former wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalbaon for $159,000, hoping to recoup his deposit for their eight-day stint planning the Palm Beach Peltz-Beckham bash.

While Peltz has accused Braghin and Grijalbaon of being incapable of managing the event, which cost a reported $4 million, they have countersued, claiming the hosts’ demands were impossible to fulfill.

Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on July 31 in Rochester, New Hampshire. via Associated Press

Braghin and Grijalbaon said working on the 500-plus person guest list was a Sisyphean task, which was only complicated by Peltz’ and mother Claudia Peltz’ persistent tweaks.

In the court documents filed in Miami earlier this year, the wedding planners claimed Peltz was “adamant about not inviting certain politicians” to the affair, despite her dad’s status as a major GOP donor.

Snubbing DeSantis appeared to be a priority for the “Transformers: Age Of Extinction” actor, as text messages cited in the suit show her warning Braghin and Grijalbaon, “Desantis must be OFF THE GUEST LIST. PLEASE CONFIRM!”

“Important first thing in AM,” her mom chimed in.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend The 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

It appeared like Peltz got her way, as there were no DeSantis sightings at her April 2022 nuptials.

Deftly avoiding any political prickliness, Peltz and Beckham were able to celebrate the evening with the likes of Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Eva Longoria, Serena and Venus Williams, Elizabeth Hurley, chef Gordon Ramsay, and the groom’s parents.

Meanwhile, it seems like Nelson Peltz may have soured on DeSantis as well.

Last month, the Financial Times claimed Peltz was wary of throwing too much money behind DeSantis’ 2024 presidential bid, citing the governor’s far-right stance on abortion.

“Nelson Peltz thinks that most of DeSantis’s policies are acceptable, but his position on abortion is way too severe,” an insider revealed. “That may undermine Peltz’s desire to financially support DeSantis as a candidate.”