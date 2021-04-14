A Utah newspaper sported New York attitude in urging the Jets not to pick Brigham Young University quarterback Zach Wilson in the upcoming NFL Draft. Columnist Doug Robinson blasted the team’s handling of quarterbacks and even insulted the Jets’ most famous player, quarterback Joe Namath.
“The Jets are to quarterbacks what Larry King was to marriage,” Deseret News columnist Doug Robinson cracked. (The late talk show host was married eight times to seven women.)
Wilson, who threw 33 touchdown passes for BYU last season, has reportedly emerged as the Jets’ preference for the second overall pick in the draft after they traded their most recent quarterback disappointment, Sam Darnold, to the Carolina Panthers.
The essay, headlined “Please, Jets, Give Zach Wilson A Break,” noted that the Jets have switched quarterbacks a dozen times in the last five seasons and highlighted the franchise’s shoddy history of quarterback draft picks.
But Robinson flirted with sacrilege when he dumped on Namath, considered one of New York’s greatest sports figures. Period.
“Namath is the single-most overrated football player in history,” Robinson wrote.
Those were fightin’ words to some Jets fans: