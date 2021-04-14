A Utah newspaper sported New York attitude in urging the Jets not to pick Brigham Young University quarterback Zach Wilson in the upcoming NFL Draft. Columnist Doug Robinson blasted the team’s handling of quarterbacks and even insulted the Jets’ most famous player, quarterback Joe Namath.

“The Jets are to quarterbacks what Larry King was to marriage,” Deseret News columnist Doug Robinson cracked. (The late talk show host was married eight times to seven women.)

Wilson, who threw 33 touchdown passes for BYU last season, has reportedly emerged as the Jets’ preference for the second overall pick in the draft after they traded their most recent quarterback disappointment, Sam Darnold, to the Carolina Panthers.

The essay, headlined “Please, Jets, Give Zach Wilson A Break,” noted that the Jets have switched quarterbacks a dozen times in the last five seasons and highlighted the franchise’s shoddy history of quarterback draft picks.

But Robinson flirted with sacrilege when he dumped on Namath, considered one of New York’s greatest sports figures. Period.

“Namath is the single-most overrated football player in history,” Robinson wrote.

Those were fightin’ words to some Jets fans:

This writer is a complete and total fool. Namath the most overrated? He has no idea what he’s writing. @BearsBarroom (Utah newspaper begs Jets not to pick Zach Wilson, trashes Joe Namath) https://t.co/1cIBFR2SO7 via @nypostsports — Dan Aguire (@bearsfan_dan) April 14, 2021

Bashing Joe Namath was a step to far. @woodyjohnson4 should not let anyone from Deseret News into their building to cover Zach. — sam (@Vernh727) April 13, 2021

@DeseretNews Tell Doug Robison to shut his mouth about the NY Jets. Last time I checked Zach Wilson was an adult. — PetePatriot007 (@Patriot007Pete) April 14, 2021

Yeah, we @nyjets fans get it. We’re a joke, blah, blah. But leave Joe Namath the heck out of it. 💚 — CD (@christad2803) April 14, 2021

Hey Doug, eat shit. Signed every NY Jets fan — J.P. Myers (@J6875M) April 14, 2021

So instead of talking about how Zach Wilson could be the best Jets quarterback since the great Joe Nanath, you're trying to destroy it. It's a new era. The Jets will draft Wilson, he will succeed, and you can then apologize. — Adam B (@wa2k_1999) April 14, 2021