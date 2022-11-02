BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations and start in Houston against his former team on Dec. 4, general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday.

During his bye week news conference, Berry said Watson has “done everything and more” since returning to the team’s facility last month and will play immediately when he’s eligible next month.

Watson played four seasons with the Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March. The 25-year-old was suspended by the league on Aug. 18 after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints.

The three-time Pro Bowler agreed to a settlement with the league for violating its personal conduct policy. He accepted the suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo professional counseling and treatment.

Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans, who drafted him in 2017 before trading him to the Browns for three first-round draft picks.

Watson initially turned down Cleveland’s offer — Carolina and Atlanta also courted him — before owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam enticed him with a five-year, $230 million contract that’s fully guaranteed.

Berry said the Browns anticipate Watson being ready to play in what will be his first regular-season appearance in 700 days. Watson, who returned to the Browns’ facility last month, sat out the 2021 season while his legal issues festered.

Jacoby Brissett has filled in for Cleveland and played well during Watson’s absence.

The Browns (3-5) prevented falling way back in the AFC playoff chase with an impressive 32-13 win over Cincinnati on Monday night. Brissett will make three more starts — at Miami, at Buffalo and home against Tampa Bay — before turning things over to Watson.

Berry said the Browns are being careful not to put any extra expectations on Watson when he comes back.