Desi Lydic Reveals Her Biggest Regret About Black Friday's Decline

“The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic expressed one big regret about the decline of in-person Black Friday sales, as online shopping takes over. (Watch the video below.)

“Think of what we lose when we no longer have that one-on-one air fryer to skull contact,” she said in a segment shared Thursday.

Advertisement

Lydic’s history lesson of the discount holiday stretches back to the 1920s and covers the Cabbage Patch doll craze, which led to an era when doorbuster sales turned into a UFC-style “big octagon arena,” she said.

Cyber Monday and other virtual bargain events may have made Black Friday less relevant, but Lydic still has a soft spot for “one of America’s most treasured excuses to buy shit.”