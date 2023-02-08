What's Hot

'Daily Show' Guest Host Chelsea Handler Burns 'Whiny Little B**ch' Tucker Carlson

Jonah Hill And Lauren London's 'You People' Kiss Was CGI, According To Co-Star

5 Times Republicans Couldn’t Stop Heckling During Biden’s State Of The Union Speech

Salma Hayek: Hollywood Said I’d Be ‘Expired’ By My 40s, But Adam Sandler Changed That

Kevin McCarthy Didn't Stand When Biden Referred To Jan. 6 In State Of The Union Speech

People Think Kevin McCarthy Just Had His 'Uncomfortable' Ben Affleck Moment

New Gabby Petito Photo Shows Her Injured Face Before Police Encounter

Dad Files Lawsuit After Officer Filmed Kneeling On 12-Year-Old Girl’s Neck

Scoring King: James Passes Abdul-Jabbar For NBA Points Mark

Maybe It’s Time To Leave Ben Affleck And The ‘Sad Affleck’ Meme Alone

J.Lo And Ben Affleck Appeared To Have A Spat At The Grammys, And People Have Theories

Aaron Rodgers Will Take 'Darkness Retreat' Before Contemplating Retirement

EntertainmentFox News the daily showDesi Lydic

Desi Lydic Bursts Fox News’ Balloon Freakout With A Brutal Parody

The "Daily Show" correspondent pretended to have binge-watched the conservative network for hundreds of hours and, well, there were consequences.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

For her latest “Foxsplains” segment on “The Daily Show,” correspondent Desi Lydic went to town on Fox News’ coverage of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.

In the recurring bit, Lydic offers a questionable take on the topic at hand, having pretended to have binged-watched the conservative network for hundreds of hours straight.

This time around, Lydic regurgitated Fox talking points with lines like: “What if this balloon came from Wuhan? What if it was full of COVID, or worse, critical race theory?”

And: “Hold on a second, Biden shot the balloon down over the ocean — where Osama bin Laden lives?”

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community