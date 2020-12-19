Desi Lydic Video Calls Her Fox News 'Family' For Christmas And It Does Not Go Well

Desi Lydic gave her “family” members at Fox News another shot at behaving themselves on a spoof video call for Christmas.

But just as when “The Daily Show” correspondent “called” them in a cleverly-edited parody segment for Thanksgiving that aired last month, their latest conversation soon turned to conspiracy theories and the coronavirus pandemic.

Things went further awry when Fox personality Jeanine Pirro joined the call.

Lydic had no option left but to mute them all.

Check out the video here:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!