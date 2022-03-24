Entertainment

Fox News' Ketanji Brown Jackson Coverage Melts 'Daily Show' Comedian's Mind

Desi Lydic offered her own commentary on the Supreme Court nominee after pretending to binge-watch the conservative network.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Desi Lydic flipped Fox News’ attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson back onto the conservative network.

In “The Daily Show” correspondent’s recurring “Foxsplains” spoof, Lydic on Wednesday pretended once again to have binged on hundreds of hours of Fox News commentary ― before spewing out her own questionable hot takes on President Joe Biden’s pick for the lifetime role.

The segment ends, as it always does, with Lydic lamentably tying herself up in knots.

Watch the video here:

Fox Newstrevor noah the daily showketanji brown jacksonDesi Lydic