Fox News' Latest Freakout Gets The Treatment In 'Daily Show' Spoof

For Desi Lydic’s latest spoof “FOXsplains” bit, “The Daily Show” correspondent mocked the spin that personalities at the conservative network are putting on Georgia’s new voting restrictions ― and the organizations that oppose them.

“Confused? Well I’ve been watching Fox News for one week straight with no bathroom breaks and I’m ready to explain what the fake news is too fake to tell you,” the comedian began the bit.

Wild conspiracy theories — the kind of which are spewed on the network — then followed...

Watch the video here: