EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden 2024 elections

Desi Lydic Exposes GOP's Latest Wild Spin In Off-The-Rails Bit

The "Daily Show" correspondent went hard on the claim in her latest "Foxsplains" segment.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic gave Republican spin on the FBI’s 2022 raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate the “Foxsplains” treatment.

Lydic yet again pretended to have binge-watched hot takes from the network’s personalities and those on other conservative/right-wing channels.

This time, the segment centered on the false claim — which has been pushed by presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump himself — that boilerplate text on the search warrant that authorized the use of deadly force was actually some kind of assassination attempt by President Joe Biden.

“The FBI was 100% out for blood and if Trump wasn’t 100%, 1,200 miles away in a different state, they would have gotten it,” she mocked.

“Nice try double O Biden, or is it double Joe seven?” she asked. “I’m still working on it.”

Lydic concluded by poking fun at the two competing lines of attack that pro-Trump Republicans are using on the current POTUS.

“Joe Biden is a senile old fool who also masterminded an elaborate multi-agency assassination plot,” she said. “The man is incompetent and also dangerously competent.”

Watch the video here:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot