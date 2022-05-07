Fox News Gives ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent A Terrible Take On The Supreme Court Leak

“The Daily Show” correspondent pretended to have faux-binged on the conservative network for days before offering up some questionable takes on the court’s draft of an opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The leak is “the worst injustice in the history of the American legal system,” a hypnotized Lydic railed, parroting the personalities on Fox who have been more preoccupied with where the document came from than what it threatens for women’s rights.