Desi Lydic Has A Whole Lot Of NSFW Jokes For Florida Police's X-Rated Fixation

“The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic slapped down a series of cheeky remarks poking fun at the “Booty Patrol,” the X-rated name on a truck that Florida police sought earlier this week.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Facebook alert seeking information on the “Booty Patrol” truck which also included the words “National Booty Behavior Protection,” red and blue lights, and a decal mimicking the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seal.

The office announced Tuesday morning that it tracked down the “Booty Patrol” truck and its driver involved in a “recent incident of a vehicle impersonating law enforcement.” The office added that it issued the driver a citation.

“The Daily Show” guest host Charlamagne tha God quipped that he’d watch a “Law & Order” spin-off on the “Booty Patrol” before tossing it to Lydic, who claimed to be the “proud daughter and niece of booty patrollers.”

“You think it’s funny that my dad spent countless nights protecting dumps like a truck truck truck?” asked Lydic in a nod to Sisqó’s “Thong Song.”

She later listed off “all the heroes who serve” outside of the “Booty Patrol.”

“The ‘Federal Breast Inspectors,’ the ‘DTF,’ the ‘Secret Cervix’ and of course, of course, the ‘Federal Erection Commission,’ they truly have the hardest job,” she joked.

