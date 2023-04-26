What's Hot

'Daily Show' Guest Host Desi Lydic Takes On Tucker Carlson In C-Word-Filled Roast

The Fox News host should be allowed to use the c-word "because he is one," the comedian said.
Josephine Harvey

The Daily Show” guest host Desi Lydic argued Tuesday that Tucker Carlson should be allowed to say the c-word.

Lydic was referring to reports that said Carlson’s repeated use of the c-word in the workplace was a “key factor in his demise.”

“How do you use the c-word at the office all the time?” Lydic wondered. ”‘Oh, Susan’s taking lunch orders? Tell that cunt I’ll just have a cunt salad hold the cunt.’”

“You know what? It’s okay,” she added. “Tucker’s allowed to say the c-word because he is one.”

Watch below on “The Daily Show.”

