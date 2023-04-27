What's Hot

Freddie Mercury’s Eclectic Collection Of ‘Clutter’ Going Up For Sale

Morgan Wallen's Camp Denies Rumor He Got 'Too Drunk' Ahead Of Canceled Concert

Dad, 10-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Pulled Away By Rip Current

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May

Uh Oh! Ronna McDaniel Didn't Expect Brian Kilmeade To Fact Check Her On Trump Debate

John Mulaney Riffs On His Stay-Sober Stint In Jimmy Kimmel's Guesthouse

North Dakota's Latest Try At Abortion Ban Could Face Lawsuit

Fugees Rapper Pras Found Guilty In Political Conspiracy

Pelé Added To 'Brazilian Dictionary As Adjective, Synonym Of Best

Nikki Haley Cheekily Suggests Disney Move Out Of Florida To South Carolina

Florida Republicans Just Passed A Major Bill Designed To Hurt Democrats

E. Jean Carroll Gives Emotional Testimony: 'Donald Trump Raped Me'

EntertainmentFox Newstucker carlsonRupert Murdoch

'Daily Show' Guest Host Desi Lydic Exposes How Fox News Busted Tucker Carlson

The guest host spots the "genius" method the network used to get evidence against Carlson.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

The feud between Fox News and Tucker Carlson appears to be escalating, with “Daily Show” guest host Desi Lydic noting reports that the network has compiled a “dossier of dirt” on its former star host.

“They apparently have him saying the most vile things you can imagine,” she said. “And the way they compiled it ― and this is genius ― is by turning on his television show and pressing record.”

See more on Carlson’s shock departure from Fox News in her Wednesday night monologue:

Carlson, who has admitted to lying, used his show to repeatedly share white nationalist talking points, wild conspiracy theories, xenophobia, homophobia, racism and more.

The network protected him through all that and has not publicly indicated why it parted ways with its top-rated host. One report indicated that Fox Corp. boss Rupert Murdoch didn’t like the increasingly religious overtones of Carlson’s show, while another suggested it was due in part to the revelation of “highly offensive” personal messages, including attacks on network executives.

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community