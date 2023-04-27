'Daily Show' Guest Host Desi Lydic Exposes How Fox News Busted Tucker Carlson

“They apparently have him saying the most vile things you can imagine,” she said. “And the way they compiled it ― and this is genius ― is by turning on his television show and pressing record.”

The network protected him through all that and has not publicly indicated why it parted ways with its top-rated host. One report indicated that Fox Corp. boss Rupert Murdoch didn’t like the increasingly religious overtones of Carlson’s show, while another suggested it was due in part to the revelation of “highly offensive” personal messages, including attacks on network executives.