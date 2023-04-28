‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Desi Lydic Answers Tucker Carlson’s Clueless Complaint

“Daily Show” guest host Desi Lydic said Tucker Carlson is still able to get his message out, days after his unceremonious exit from Fox News, by releasing an odd new video from his cabin.

“Just like the Unabomber,” she added.

Carlson in his video said he found there are “genuinely nice people in this country” once he was able to “step outside the noise.”

“Buddy, you are the noise,” she shot back. “Your entire show was you being mean to people: trans people, immigrants, women, lady M&Ms. Tucker complaining about people being mean is like Guy Fieri complaining about how there are no salad shows.”