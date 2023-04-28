What's Hot

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera In Court, Denies Hitting Brother

Keke Palmer Sheds Some Light For New Moms On The Truths About Snapback Culture

White Woman Whose Accusation Led To Emmett Till Lynching Dead At 88

Escaped Peacock Bites Man, Spends Night In Tree Before Hightailing It Back To Zoo

‘It Was Just A Nightmare’: Philadelphia Teen Dies Within 24 Hours Of Cancer Diagnosis

This Man May Need Some Help With Sex — But At Least He’s Trying!

Jerry Springer’s Death Has Millennials All Confessing To The Same Habit On Twitter

'Dwarf Bullfighting' Banned In Spain

Lawyer Uses Prince Harry’s Own Words To Undermine Phone Hack Case

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell's Chemistry At CinemaCon Furthers Romance Rumors

Indiana Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Ban Books In Schools

Pittsburgh Pirates Star Dick Groat, Who Also Played In NBA, Dies At 92

EntertainmentFox Newstucker carlsonDaily Show

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Desi Lydic Answers Tucker Carlson’s Clueless Complaint

The former Fox News host emerged for the first time since losing his Fox News job with a strange new video message.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” guest host Desi Lydic said Tucker Carlson is still able to get his message out, days after his unceremonious exit from Fox News, by releasing an odd new video from his cabin.

“Just like the Unabomber,” she added.

Carlson in his video said he found there are “genuinely nice people in this country” once he was able to “step outside the noise.”

“Buddy, you are the noise,” she shot back. “Your entire show was you being mean to people: trans people, immigrants, women, lady M&Ms. Tucker complaining about people being mean is like Guy Fieri complaining about how there are no salad shows.”

See more in her Thursday night monologue:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community