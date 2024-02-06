ShoppingHome DecorInterior DesignLighting

We Found 12 Boutique-Worthy Accent Lamps For (Mostly) Under $40

They only look like they came from an expensive design catalog.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

and

A solid ok tripod lamp, a lamp with woven rattan base and terrazzo-style option from Walmart
Walmart
A solid ok tripod lamp, a lamp with woven rattan base and terrazzo-style option from Walmart

In an effort to get better sleep, I’m looking to ditch the ceiling fixtures and get lit with lamps. (Turns out artificial overhead lighting is not only decidedly un-vibe-y, its sustained brightness can also disrupt our bodies’ innate ability to start winding down, throwing off the internal clock we need for quality rest.)

I’m currently deep in the process of switching up the lighting system in my own home. I refuse to go the purely utilitarian route — I want attractive, non-boring lamps that look straight out of a home-design catalog in the vein of West Elm, Restoration Hardware or Design With Reach.

And since I’m outfitting my entire space, I also want to keep costs low. And Walmart is really coming through in the clutch, with a lineup of both affordable and aesthetically pleasing options that practically scream “MoMa Design Store purchase” — without the premium price tag.

Ahead, see some of the best options that the budget retailer has to offer.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A resin table lamp with a sculptural design
The stepped three-dimensional shape of this petite lamp’s base reminds us of something we recently spotted at Restoration Hardware. At 16 inches in height, it’s about half the size, but if you’re looking for a sculptural piece that won’t completely overwhelm your living room, this all-white resin option feels like a nice compromise.
$26.96 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A touch-activated bedside light with a frosted glass globe
This sleek and minimal light activates with a mere touch, making it a convenient and streamlined option for a nightstand or a nursery, and it comes with a 6.5-watt LED bulb. (The brand also offers a model with USB ports for a slightly higher price.)
$24.99 at Walmart
3
Wamart
A simple brass lamp with a pleated shade
While a pleated lampshade is hardly new, Danish brand Hay breathed new life into the accordion style thanks with its popular Matin lamp, which paired it with a reflective geometric base. Standing 21 inches in height and compatible with a standard E26 bulb, this under-$40 option from Walmart offers a similar feel. “It's such a steal for the high design style,” wrote a reviewer named Buffy. “I honestly wasn't expecting something so cool from Walmart.”
$39.98 at Walmart
4
Walmart.com
A petite circular lamp available in so many bright shades
This pint-sized lamp balances bold colors with basic shapes, offering pop art vibe without being overly gaudy. The compact dimensions and range of color options also mean they’ll work well in pretty much any space. It measures just over eight inches tall, and comes in eight colors: yellow, green, purple, orange, off-white, black, blue, and gray. It has a ceramic base and a matching fabric shade, and requires a 40-watt candelabra bulb.
$10+ at Walmart
5
Walmart.com
A similar style with an egg-shaped base
Another eye-catching option that measures a little under 10 inches in height, this frippery-free accent lamp feels perfect for any corner where you want to impart a cozy-but-colorful glow. You can get this one in navy, lime green, white, coral, or the saturated lavender pictured here. It also requires a 40-watt candelabra bulb.
$11.99+ at Walmart
6
Walmart
A medium-sized option in trendy terazzo
“It's heavy and well made,” reviewer LJ wrote of this earthy speckled lamp made from a composite material that’s decorated with random flecks of high-contrast color. “Walmart has really stepped up their style game.” At 17 inches high, this sleek, ’80s-inspired piece promises to make a statement on an end table or nightstand. (Even better, it retails for significantly less than its West Elm counterpart.) It requires a 60-watt bulb.
$29.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A tripod-style tamp lamp with a solid oak base
Standing at close to 17 inches in height, this sturdy-looking option is equipped with a solid oak base and feels very similar to a styles that retail for a few hundred dollars at places like Rejuvenation and West Elm. Reviewers call the design “unique.” The retailer recommends a maximum 60-watt bulb.
$24.96 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A nightstand-ready option that resembles a midcentury-design favorite
The Flowerpot lamp has been a design-canon mainstay since Verner Panton created it in 1968, and its popularity shows no sign of abating. However, if you'd like to spend several hundred dollars less on a lookalike, this soothing sage-hued option from Novogratz offers a similar look for significantly less. (We liked it so much that we broke our price threshold for it.) The metal lamp measures nearly two feet in height and requires a pair of medium-base 60-watt bulbs. (If you’re looking for something smaller and even more affordable, try this petite blush option that stands at a petite 12 inches.)
$44 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A woven mini lamp with a beachy vibe
This earthy option stands at almost 13 inches and has an angular woven base that reminds us vaguely of Hay’s taut and tactile Bonbon shade (designed by sculptor Ana Kras) that retails for several hundred dollars. It promises to bring a natural mood to any space, whether you’re decorating a vacation home or just a full-time home where you want to feel like you're on vacation. It requires a standard 40-watt bulb.
$10.97 at Walmart
10
Walmart.com
A petite mushroom lamp
Thanks to a social media-fueled resurgence, the mushroom lamp is widely available in a variety of sizes and price points. Walmart’s offering stands at just seven inches high and offers a soft, nightlight-esque glow for bedside tables and cozy corners. You can get this striated option in green or the parchment color pictured here. If you’re looking for a few more color options, this silhouette also comes in a tortoiseshell and a pink ombre. The LED bulb is included.
$27.99 at Walmart
11
Walmart
A slightly bigger mushroom-style options that comes in a multitude of colors
Another take on the mushroom silhouette comes in the form of these translucent glass options that offer a peek at the lamp’s innards and, at 12 inches in height, a slightly larger footprint. (The required candelabra bulb is not included.) The brand recommends a 15-watt light source.
$29.94 at Walmart
12
Walmart.com
A glossy accent lamp that plays with proportion
Another color-forward option with a more sculptural feel, this eye-catching little lamp is also adaptable and affordable enough to work throughout the house. It stands approximately 10 inches tall, with an artfully irregular stone-shaped base and matching fabric shade that come in six different colors: fuchsia, green, red, purple, blue, and white. It requires one 40-watt candelabra bulb, which is not included.
$14+ at Walmart

Before You Go

Everly Quinn Javonda wrought iron wallchiere

Interior Designer Hacks For Adding Light To Your Dark Space

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING