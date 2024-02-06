Walmart A solid ok tripod lamp, a lamp with woven rattan base and terrazzo-style option from Walmart

In an effort to get better sleep, I’m looking to ditch the ceiling fixtures and get lit with lamps. (Turns out artificial overhead lighting is not only decidedly un-vibe-y, its sustained brightness can also disrupt our bodies’ innate ability to start winding down, throwing off the internal clock we need for quality rest.)

I’m currently deep in the process of switching up the lighting system in my own home. I refuse to go the purely utilitarian route — I want attractive, non-boring lamps that look straight out of a home-design catalog in the vein of West Elm, Restoration Hardware or Design With Reach.

And since I’m outfitting my entire space, I also want to keep costs low. And Walmart is really coming through in the clutch, with a lineup of both affordable and aesthetically pleasing options that practically scream “MoMa Design Store purchase” — without the premium price tag.

Ahead, see some of the best options that the budget retailer has to offer.