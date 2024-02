A nightstand-ready option that resembles a midcentury-design favorite

The Flowerpot lamp has been a design-canon mainstay since Verner Panton created it in 1968, and its popularity shows no sign of abating. However, if you'd like to spend several hundred dollars less on a lookalike, this soothing sage-hued option from Novogratz offers a similar look for significantly less. (We liked it so much that we broke our price threshold for it.) The metal lamp measures nearly two feet in height and requires a pair of medium-base 60-watt bulbs. (If you’re looking for something smaller and even more affordable, try this petite blush option that stands at a petite 12 inches.)