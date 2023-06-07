ShoppingFashionsalesdresses

12 Designer Spring Dresses That You Can Secretly Get For A Steal On Amazon

Amazon is a gold mine for new pre-loved Rent the Runway clothing, and these dresses are all up to 85% off.

A Derek Lam Collective <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Derek-Lam-Collective-Runway-Pre-Loved/dp/B0B9Z19J5L?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fit and flare dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Derek-Lam-Collective-Runway-Pre-Loved/dp/B0B9Z19J5L?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">fit and flare dress</a>, Derek Lam Collective<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Derek-Lam-Collective-Design-Denim/dp/B0BG52G73J?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" denim tie front dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Derek-Lam-Collective-Design-Denim/dp/B0BG52G73J?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> denim tie front dress</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sweet-Baby-Jamie-Runway-Pre-Loved/dp/B0B9ZBPPDG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ballon-sleeve boho dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sweet-Baby-Jamie-Runway-Pre-Loved/dp/B0B9ZBPPDG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">ballon-sleeve boho dress</a> by Sweet Baby Jamie and a Kate Spade <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kate-Spade-New-York-Wallflower/dp/B0B9ZBRHK1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="smocked floral dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kate-Spade-New-York-Wallflower/dp/B0B9ZBRHK1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647f5b02e4b02325c5e356e0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">smocked floral dress</a>.
A Derek Lam Collective fit and flare dress, Derek Lam Collective denim tie front dress, ballon-sleeve boho dress by Sweet Baby Jamie and a Kate Spade smocked floral dress.

For many of us, designer clothing is not the most attainable thing in the world, but with e-commerce platforms like Rent the Runway, wearing and even owning luxury wares is much more accessible. The platform, which allows customers to rent or buy clothing and accessories, has made designer fashion even more approachable by offering up both new and previously rented items on Amazon for purchase.

Currently, Amazon has an inventory of wearable fashion from designers like Kate Spade, Rag & Bone and Diane von Furstenberg — all curated from Rent the Runway’s rotating closet and all on sale for up to 85% off.

Shop Rent the Runway on sale at Amazon

If the idea of previously-loved clothes doesn’t sound appealing, know that Rent the Runway ensures that each item is independently authenticated, inspected, cleaned and restored to its pre-rental glory before it becomes available for purchase.

We don’t know how long this sale will last, so click above to shop the entire collection, or explore some of our favorite spring- and summer-perfect dresses. Shop options fitting nearly every occasion and fashion sense, all at a supremely discounted price.

1
Amazon
A Diane von Furstenberg sheath dress
This sheath dress from Diane von Furstenberg, the designer most famous for the iconic wrap dress, features the brand's signature V-neckline, curve-hugging fit and an abstract print. It's available in sizes 0-16.
$64.20 at Amazon (originally $428)
2
Amazon
A Rag & Bone polo dress (85% off)
Perfect for everyday wear and made with 100% cooling lyocell fabric, this polo dress by Rag & Bone comes in sizes XXS-XL.
$56.25 at Amazon (originally $375)
3
Amazon
A striped Milly micro dress (85% off)
Made by fashion brand Milly, this micro dress has a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette and a bright striped pattern perfect for spring. It's available in sizes XS-XL.
$56.25 at Amazon (originally $375)
4
Amazon
A tiered midi-dress by Sweet Baby Jamie (40% off)
Available in sizes XS-XL, this Sweet Baby Jamie dress features a petite floral print and relaxed boho feel. The V-neckline can also transform into a keyhole neckline with the attached ties.
$41.40 at Amazon (originally $69)
5
Amazon
A Derek Lam Collective denim tie front dress (40% off)
A Derek Lam Collective design, this denim chambray button-up dress features a waist-cinching tie and mid-shin hemline that's perfect for pairing with boots, sneakers or flats. It's available in sizes 36-52.
$297 at Amazon (originally $495)
6
Amazon
A Sweet Baby Jamie boho dress (40% off)
This dress by Sweet Baby Jamie is replete with a square neckline, balloon sleeves and A-line fit, all tied together with a bold floral print. You can get this boho-inspired dress in sizes XS-XL.
$41.40 at Amazon (originally $41.40)
7
Amazon
A tiered ruffle dress by Adam Lippes Collective (40% off)
Here comes the perfect warm-weather cocktail dress in a sunshine yellow hue with an adorable tiered ruffle design and high-neck collar. This Adam Lippes Collective original falls mid-thigh and can be purchased in sizes 0-16.
$280.80 at Amazon (originally $468)
8
Amazon
A bell-sleeve LaDoubleJ dress (85% off)
This relaxed-fit dress by LaDoubleJ boasts charming design touches like quarter-length bell-sleeves, a tiered skirt and a ruffled hem. It's available in sizes XS-XL.
$109.50 at Amazon (originally $730)
9
Amazon
An L.K. Bennett fitted dress (40% off)
London-based designer L.K. Bennett created this elegant and sophisticated midi dress that features a flattering fitted design and unique pleated detailing on the sleeves. You can find the Lemoni dress in sizes 0-16.
$55.50 at Amazon (originally $92.50)
10
Amazon
A Fuzzi ruched floral dress (40% off)
Adorned in a sweet floral print, this dress by fashion brand Fuzzi features ruched detailing to accentuate the waistline and a flowy dropped hemline. It's available in sizes XS-XL.
$83.25 at Amazon (originally $138.75)
11
Amazon
A Derek Lam Collective floral fit and flare dress (40% off)
Available in sizes 36-54, this Derek Lam Collective design is made from a slightly stretchy floral fabric and has a fitted waist with a flared skirt for a flattering fit.
$41.25 at Amazon (originally $68.75)
12
Amazon
A Kate Spade smocked dress (85% off)
A Kate Spade original, this 60s-esque dress is made from a fun wallflower print and comes in sizes 0-16. Stand-out details include the high neck and the stretchy smocked backing for a comfortable yet form-hugging fit along the bodice.
$52 at Amazon (originally $348)
