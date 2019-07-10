Designer Fragrances You Can Buy For Way Less At Walmart

Yahoo Lifestyle’s shopping team is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Most people can’t help but associate fragrance with luxury—it’s something about the ornate, beautifully designed bottles combined with the pure fact that perfume is innately posh. (There are fragrance museumsafter all.) And yet, would you believe us if we told you some of the most highly coveted, top-selling fragrances are sitting pretty on the shelves at your local Walmart? It’s true, and what’s more, you can even score them for less. Way less. As in you can take home Ariana Grande’s fan-favorite eau for just $25.

Interested to know what other designer scents you can snag at the affordable retail giant? Just keep on reading.

Shop it : Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette, $59, walmart.com

Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue is the kind of scent you smell once and want to continue smelling for the rest of your life. (Dramatic? Maybe. But it’s true.) It’s a fragrance that’s fresh, fruity, floral and indulgent all at once, with undertones of jasmine, bamboo, white rose and amber. It’s no wonder it’s stood the test of time.

Shop it : Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum Spray for Women, $25, walmart.com

Ultra-feminine and fruity, Ariana Grande’s ever-popular perfume contains notes of pink grapefruit, raspberry, pear and even marshmallow. It’s also sweet without being overpowering and is perfect for just about any occasion — especially a date or if you’re seeing someone you’re hoping to impress.

Shop it: Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Perfume for Women, $49, walmart.com

With top notes of pink grapefruit and strawberry and base notes of musk and vanilla, Marc Jacobs Daisy is equal parts bright and intense. It’s one of those fragrances you can’t help but feel happy when you’re wearing — and the kind people always ask about. We’re also obsessed with the daisy appliquéd lid, which inherently makes it look more lavish.

Shop it: Juliette Has A Gun Moscow Mule, Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, $28, walmart.com

It’s not just the name that sets this earthy fragrance apart. Infused with notes of ginger, lime and jasmine, it invigorates your senses, uplifts your soul and tempts you to spritz on more and more. Sour apple and bergamot also make for the perfect cocktail of tangy citrus.

Shop it: Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, Perfume for Women, $60, walmart.com

Gucci Bloom launched in 2017 and became one of the best-selling perfumes a mere year later, so you know it’s legit. Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, it smells like a garden of flourishing flowers with notes of tuberose, jasmine, honeysuckle and orange. It’s floral without smelling like your great grandmother and uplifting the second you spray it on.

Shop it: Juicy Couture Couture La La Eau De Parfum Spray for Women, $25, walmart.com

Juicy fragrances are unapologetically fun, quirky and attention-grabbing, and Couture La La is no exception. Made with green apple, red currant and orange blossom and a base of sensual musk, you won’t be able to go anywhere without getting noticed while wearing this infectious scent.

Shop it: Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray Perfume for Women, $9,walmart.com

Versace’s best-selling Bright Crystal scent features notes of sweet pomegranate, yuzu, and floral accents of peony, magnolia and lotus. Musk and mahogany are in there too, to help balance everything out. The best part? It lingers beautifully on the skin all day rather than just fading after a few hours.