FollowTheFlow via Getty Images Sometimes big ideas happen in small spaces.

Homes and personal spaces are getting smaller. That’s just a fact.

And the phenomenon of doing more with less space isn’t just limited to high-demand areas like San Francisco, New York City and Hong Kong — though they might’ve been the first to perfect small-space living. It’s part of “downsizing the American Dream,” as The Washington Post said.

Still, a small space might not always feel productive when you’re working from home or doing a creative hobby like drawing or writing. A proper desk can make a huge difference, although finding one that fits your space and also your aesthetic can be hard — but it’s not impossible.

There are compact secretary desks that transform a nook into a workspace (our editor recently purchased this one from West Elm and swears by it for small-space living), leaning ladder desks and even corner desks to make the most of every angle.

We’ve found 30 desks that are perfect for small spaces and fit with a wide range of decors, whether you need a functioning work space or a place to practice your craft.