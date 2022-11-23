'Something Is Seriously Down There': Mimic Entity Spooks 'Destination Fear' Team

“Destination Fear” is back for its fourth season ― and the opening episode features an unsettling encounter in an abandoned hospital/prison with a supposed entity that can mimic sounds.

An exclusive clip shared with HuffPost (above) ahead of the debut on Friday shows how just a few musical notes can freak everyone out.

The two-part season opener was filmed during a night inside the abandoned Cresson Sanatorium and Prison in Pennsylvania.

As the team (Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder) explores a tunnel, they hear the sound of a music box they used earlier in the episode, but wasn’t there in the corridor with them at the time.

“Something is seriously down there,” Chelsea Laden says in the clip.

Cresson opened as a sanatorium more than a century ago, was converted into a mental health facility in the 1950s, then finally a prison in the 1980s before being closed in 2013.

The PA Bucket List website has an online photo gallery of Cresson today.

The facility is now being used by a hydroponic farm, which also offers paranormal tours ― including nighttime ghost hunts for people to seek the facility’s reputed permanent residents. One of them, as the “Destination Fear” team found, is known to mimic the voices of visitors and other sounds.

The music box moment wasn’t the only time they encountered it in the episode.

The first part of the episode at Cresson airs Friday, with part two arriving Dec. 2. Both will also stream on discovery+.