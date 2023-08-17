India

Kiyoshi Hijiki / EyeEm via Getty Images

“India is yet another destination I find myself in repeatedly, despite the beautiful chaos one must endure to be there,” Ramos said, speaking to the crowds, long journey and overwhelming number of sites and adventures to take in. “It’s simply a place where culture, food, sites, and experiences blend together all at once and launch themselves at you for an explosion of an experience again and again.”



Historic palaces, delicious eateries, bustling cities and scenic coastlines are among the vast array of experiences on offer.



“There’s also so many different areas to explore!” Ramos added. “Similar to the United States where every state is completely different, so are the states and regions of India!”