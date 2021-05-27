Beyoncé Reveals She's Got Some New Music In The Works Amid 'Destiny's Child' Check-In

Michelle Williams gave Destiny’s Child fans an intimate look at her friendship with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland this week and even managed to spill some tea.

On Wednesday, Williams shared clips of a conversation she had with her fellow “Soldier” singers ahead of the release of her new book, “Checking In.”

In their conversations, the women discussed mental health and the impact of the pandemic on their lives as well as the importance of staying in touch. Rowland was cooking soup while the trio spoke and amid their conversation, Beyoncé revealed that she’s “cooking some music.”

“I’m cooking some music. That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly,” she quipped at one point.

The women also talked about the value of their long-held friendship. Having known one another for the better part of 20 years, Rowland spoke about the significance of her Destiny’s Child mates in her life.

“People should know that along with friendships, there is humility and you have to allow yourself to hold a safe place in a safe space for all friendships to be able to check in. It’s a blessing to be able to have that. When it’s that person, your person, it’s nothing that they’ll judge you for, it’s nothing you can’t tell them. I think that’s the greatest thing Destiny’s Child has ever given me is my gift of friendship for you ladies,” said Rowland in one part of the discussion.

Beyoncé added that she too feels “so honored that we are now your safe space where you can express any and everything and we know that you are that for us and you’ve always been that for us.”