OK Destiny’s Child fans: Can you keep up?
If you’ve been waiting years for the iconic girl group to reunite and release new music, the time may be nigh. Destiny’s Child obsessives were sent into a tailspin this week after the group changed header images on their official social media accounts.
It’s unclear whether the changes signal anything. But they sparked many to wonder if they foreshadow new music from the group that brought us hits like “Cater 2 U,” “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Bootylicious” and “Say My Name.”
HuffPost has contacted the group’s most prominent members ― Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams ― but didn’t immediately get any explanation.
Mathew Knowles, the group’s manager and Beyoncé’s father, responded to HuffPost’s question about new music via email: “I am not aware of a tour,” he wrote. He didn’t answer further questions.
Notably, Beyoncé has repeatedly said in recent months that new music is coming, but the superstar hasn’t specified whether it would be a solo or group project.
Meantime, speculation is running wild on Twitter as fans freak out over the potential for new music from the legendary early-aughts hitmakers: