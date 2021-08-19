OK Destiny’s Child fans: Can you keep up?

If you’ve been waiting years for the iconic girl group to reunite and release new music, the time may be nigh. Destiny’s Child obsessives were sent into a tailspin this week after the group changed header images on their official social media accounts.

It’s unclear whether the changes signal anything. But they sparked many to wonder if they foreshadow new music from the group that brought us hits like “Cater 2 U,” “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Bootylicious” and “Say My Name.”

HuffPost has contacted the group’s most prominent members ― Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams ― but didn’t immediately get any explanation.

Mathew Knowles, the group’s manager and Beyoncé’s father, responded to HuffPost’s question about new music via email: “I am not aware of a tour,” he wrote. He didn’t answer further questions.

Notably, Beyoncé has repeatedly said in recent months that new music is coming, but the superstar hasn’t specified whether it would be a solo or group project.

Meantime, speculation is running wild on Twitter as fans freak out over the potential for new music from the legendary early-aughts hitmakers:

Destiny’s Child, the group formed by Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle, changed the header of their Twitter and Facebook account. 👀



©bey_access pic.twitter.com/YYK5q8KdWg — Beyoncé News (@yoncearchives) August 18, 2021

me running to conclusions after seeing that Destiny’s Child changed their header and after Beyoncé also suggested that new music was coming soon… pic.twitter.com/WEUPSQTZGy — elio (@itselliotok) August 18, 2021

manifesting a destiny’s child reunion pic.twitter.com/A1VYgGBVR1 — Jay (@highluronicacid) August 18, 2021

Beyoncé said new music is coming…



Destiny’s Child changed their header…



ARE THE GIRLS ABOUT TO GIVE??? pic.twitter.com/DBes9qxP5Q — Mary Wilson (@TheeMaryWilson) August 18, 2021

If Destiny’s Child actually comes back I’m flipping my shit!! pic.twitter.com/iZ0vERAzbI — Matty 💫 (@ItsMattLinville) August 19, 2021

If this Destiny’s Child reunion rumor turns out to be false… pic.twitter.com/OwL8uH4tG1 — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) August 18, 2021