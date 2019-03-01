“Desus & Mero” just made mocking Sen. Cory Booker’s wardrobe fashionable.

The hosts of Showtime’s new late-night talk show on Thursday took funny jabs at an outfit the New Jersey Democratic presidential candidate wore to viral mockery.

“He looks like a too-cheery Walmart greeter,” cracked Desus Nice, half of the comedy duo, which previously had a show on Viceland.

The two earned solid ratings for their Showtime premiere last week. As the 2020 presidential race heats up, they’ll probably get a few more chances to tease hopefuls about their sartorial choices.