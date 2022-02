Baby Bum Conditioning Detangler spray

Soften and detangle your little one's hair with this leave-in conditioning spray from Sun Bum. It's made with soothing coconut oil that gives it a gentle, comforting scent and the vegan formula is free of gluten, parabens, phthalates and sulfates. It has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating."This is THE STUFF! My daughter has super curly/frizzy hair that tangles up into an impenetrable ball of fuzz every day. I've found spraying with this stuff lets me get a detangling brush through it, and it's so much more effective than any other conditioners we've tried that I now use it in the tub instead of regular conditioner. She still hates having her hair brushed and washed (she's 2, what can ya do), but using this spray has decreased the screaming and tantrums by half, which is such a relief! It just doesn't hurt as much after the spray! We've gone through bottles and bottles, and it's worth it!" — Maya A.