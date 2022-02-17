Shopping

The Best Conditioners For Kids That Actually Detangle Hair

These products will make the evening bath routine a battle-free breeze.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Christopher Robbins via Getty Images

Family legend has it that as soon as I had the ability to speak, I was attempting to negotiate hair wash night. Born tender-headed, there was nothing I dreaded more than my mother’s aggressive washing, hair brushing and styling. The howling that accompanied the process of getting knots out of my thick hair was unpleasant for all involved, to say the least.

Being that it was the mid-80s, hair care products for children were limited, and Johnson’s No More Tears shampoo was no match for my frizzy, unruly mane. These days, kids and parents have wonderful options when it comes to detangling conditioners that actually work. Ingredients are much improved across the board, and brands are finally taking into account different hair textures and improving their formulations to accommodate them.

My personal hope is that increased access to high-quality, affordable conditioners for children means that this torturous ritual can become a bonding and stress-free activity. To that end, I’ve rounded up an assortment of the very best, most popular and highly-rated hair conditioners for kids that actually detangle hair. Parenting is hard enough these days; the time has come for tear-free hair brushing for all people, big and small.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Baby Bum Conditioning Detangler spray
Soften and detangle your little one's hair with this leave-in conditioning spray from Sun Bum. It's made with soothing coconut oil that gives it a gentle, comforting scent and the vegan formula is free of gluten, parabens, phthalates and sulfates. It has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

Promising review: "This is THE STUFF! My daughter has super curly/frizzy hair that tangles up into an impenetrable ball of fuzz every day. I've found spraying with this stuff lets me get a detangling brush through it, and it's so much more effective than any other conditioners we've tried that I now use it in the tub instead of regular conditioner. She still hates having her hair brushed and washed (she's 2, what can ya do), but using this spray has decreased the screaming and tantrums by half, which is such a relief! It just doesn't hurt as much after the spray! We've gone through bottles and bottles, and it's worth it!" — Maya A.
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
2
Amazon
Honest Company Everyday Gentle conditioner
You can't go wrong with Honest Company. This lightweight conditioner was designed to detangle, nourish, add shine and fight frizz using gentle, plant-derived ingredients. The formula is free of parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes, silicones, phthalates or formaldehyde donors, so you can rest assured that their hair stays healthy. It has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "We LOVE this product! I have 3 little girls and they have super curly hair that gets tangled and knotted very easily. Shampoo alone makes it almost impossible to brush through their hair, but a tiny amount of this works like a charm and leaves their hair so soft. I have long, thick curly hair myself and I use this as well. I highly recommend this product." — T. Gagnon
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
3
Amazon
Cantu Care For Kids leave-in conditioner
Cantu's conditioner is made especially for textured hair and is formulated to support fragile coils and prevent and stop breakage. It deeply nourishes and conditions hair, making it soft, silky and more manageable with the help of shea butter, coconut oil and honey. It has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating.

Promising review: "My daughter's hair always gets rats and tangles in it. And she refuses to let me brush it half the time. It's so hard finding a conditioner that actually works. While browsing products I found this one and decided to give it a try. I washed her hair and applied it to the ends of her damp hair. The smell and texture is great. But it's a miracle! It made it so soft and easy to manage and brush. It also doesn't leave a greasy film like most leave in conditioners. I love it so much I'm actually going to start using it myself. So much for kids leave-in conditioner. It makes my hair so soft and lovely." — Avalon Mundt
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
4
Amazon
Shea Moisture Kids extra-moisturizing detangler
Made with organic ingredients using natural elements like coconut, hibiscus, slippery elm and marshmallow extract, Shea Moisture's conditioner is perfect for all hair types. It easily detangles, fights frizz and leaves hair looking shiny and healthy. It is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Promising review: "I have two biracial children. My daughter has blonde semi-curly hair and my son is much like me, with thick brown super curly hair. This detangler is the absolute best for their hair type! It smells amazing, leaves a very subtle sheen that allows for my son's hair to not look dried out, and the best thing of all is that it doesn't leave a gross residue in their hair like other brands have. Since having such success with my kiddos' hair I started purchasing these products for myself (I'm half white and black and struggle to find good hair products due to the mixed chemistry of my hair type). I absolutely love this brand and will continue to purchase for our entire family!" — sweetmelissajay
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5
Amazon
Shea Moisture Kids conditioner
Shea Moisture's mango and carrot kid's conditioner is made with fair trade organic shea butter that softens and smooths kids' hair while also strengthening it and protecting it from breakage. It has no silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or petrolatum. Ideal for kids with curly hair, it has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "Love it! Makes my daughter's hair so shiny and soft. Helps not to be a tangled mess." — Rena
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6
Amazon
Johnson's Ultra-Hydrating tear-free kids conditioner
Formulated specifically for dry hair with pro-vitamin B5 and proteins, Johnson's classic hydrating tear-free conditioner is paraben-, sulfate- and dye-free. It instantly nourishes and strengthens kids' hair while also detangling their delicate locks. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "We switched from a Shea Butter shampoo to J&J because the reviews mentioned it gave their kids soft, healthy hair. I do agree with this; the girls hair is soft, fluffy, and healthy looking. It lathers well, and feels like it is moisturizing their hair during these dry winter months. When air dried or blow dried, the hair comes out thick and soft, very nice. It has gotten in their eyes a few times, with no tears and no fuss, which is also a positive." — Lord Galderon of Windshire Keep
Get it from Amazon for $4.61.
7
Amazon
So Cozy Curl leave-in conditioner
Boasting a salon-quality formula, this leave-in conditioner from So Cozy detangles and restores curls while reducing breakage and improving elasticity. Made with zero parabens, sulfates, dyes, formaldehyde, gluten, wheat or nuts, it's rich in hydrating oils like olive, jojoba, plum seed, and sweet pea. It is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Promising reviews: "This stuff is fantastic for curly girls! I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." — Carolyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
8
Amazon
Fresh Monster 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner
Keep your routine simple and easy with Fresh Monster's 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. It leaves hair clean, shiny and silky soft, and has a gentle hypoallergenic formula that won't irritate little eyes. It's has a natural, fruity coconut scent and is free from harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, sulfates and dyes. It is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "I wish I bought this 4 years ago! My four-year-old has extremely fine hair. She screams and cries every time I brush it. I’ve tried every shampoo and started putting conditioner in her hair to help the tangles. She still wines and cried that I was hurting her when I brushed her hair. It’s important to me that her shampoo doesn’t have toxins so when I saw this I decided to try it. OMG, it’s amazing! No tangles whatsoever! Even 24 hours after washing my daughter's hair, there are no tangles when I brush it. Just silky smooth hair! My daughter LOVES this shampoo. I just wish I knew about it 4 years ago!" — LWJ Shopper
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
9
Amazon
Fairy Tales Everyday conditioner
Made for all hair types, this gentle, lightweight defining conditioner moisturizes and detangles hair without increasing buildup or grease. Fairy Tales' conditioner is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, soy, dairy and nuts. It is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "I use this on my daughter's long and very straight hair. It leaves it smooths and shiny I love it. Her hair looks very healthy definitely recommend." — Jen
Get it from Amazon for $11.59.
10
Amazon
Johnson's Curl Defining tear-free kids' leave-in conditioner
Made with curly-headed kids in mind, this shea butter-enriched leave-in conditioner smooths locks while adding definition and soft hold to curls. It's gentle enough to use on toddlers, is paraben-, sulfate- and dye-free and is hypoallergenic. This particular Johnson's conditioner has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Promising reviews: "My daughter is a wild mix. She is Irish, Italian, Portuguese, Egyptian and Spaniard. Her hair is curly, thick and easily unmanageable if left alone for 5 minutes. It’s a headache and a half trying to brush her hair, let alone find something that will help nourish and define her curls without making her hair seem greasy or weighed down.This stuff is amazing. No more waking up from naps with a matted, fried-looking mess of curls. I don’t have to give baths daily simply to reapply the product and it holds for at least 2 days, though I haven’t tried to go longer. We do every other day, especially now that it’s winter for her skin.I love it and will not look elsewhere." — KnottyRedNymph
Get it from Amazon for $4.92.
A pack of sink extenders

22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

Parenting shoppingBeautyhair

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

8 Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Style & Beauty

TikTok’s Latest Lip-Plumping Technique Could Signal The End Of Lip Injections

Wellness

What COVID Breakthrough Infections Might Look Like In The Future

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here’s What Experts Say

Home & Living

This Rom-Com Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

What To Say When You Don’t Know How To Answer A Job Interview Question

Wellness

7 Ways To Make Self-Affirmations Feel Less Cheesy

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Shopping

All The Best Presidents Day Sales You Need To Know About

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This $110 Cult-Favorite Face Oil Is Worth The Price

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Shopping

24 Things For Gloomy Winter Days When You're Feeling Down

Shopping

32 Black-Owned Brands You Can Support All Year Long On Amazon

Food & Drink

Celeste Beatty Is Forging A Path For Black Women In The Craft Beer World

Home & Living

This New Show About An Infamous 'Fake Heiress' Is The Top Series On Netflix

Relationships

8 Signs Your Friendship Is Built To Last

Shopping

13 Black-Owned Hair Care Products Our Readers Love

Food & Drink

The 6 Dumbest Things Diners Do On Valentine’s Day, According To Chefs

Shopping

4 Skin-Scrubbing Tools That Get The Stamp Of Approval From Derms

Shopping

63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Shopping

22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

Parenting

What Students Lose When Teachers 'Don't Say Gay'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Shopping

11 Of The Most Highly Rated Coffee Makers That People Love

Style & Beauty

Should You Shave Your Head? Here's Everything You'll Ever Need To Know.

Shopping

5 Easy-To-Use Indoor Smart Gardens Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

6 Beautiful Black-Owned Makeup Brands That You Need To Know About

Shopping

12 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get Literally Right Now

Wellness

10 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health After A Miscarriage

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You

Wellness

Why Do Some People Get COVID But Others In The House Don't?

Food & Drink

What Pro Athletes Eat For Breakfast vs. What YOU Should Eat

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Food & Drink

Must-Have Hot Sauces That Culinary Experts Swear By

Shopping

Tired Of Tracking Mud Through Your Home? You Need One Of These

Work/Life

5 Of Esther Perel's Best Tips For Dealing With Toxic Work Relationships