Christopher Robbins via Getty Images

Family legend has it that as soon as I had the ability to speak, I was attempting to negotiate hair wash night. Born tender-headed, there was nothing I dreaded more than my mother’s aggressive washing, hair brushing and styling. The howling that accompanied the process of getting knots out of my thick hair was unpleasant for all involved, to say the least.

Being that it was the mid-80s, hair care products for children were limited, and Johnson’s No More Tears shampoo was no match for my frizzy, unruly mane. These days, kids and parents have wonderful options when it comes to detangling conditioners that actually work. Ingredients are much improved across the board, and brands are finally taking into account different hair textures and improving their formulations to accommodate them.

My personal hope is that increased access to high-quality, affordable conditioners for children means that this torturous ritual can become a bonding and stress-free activity. To that end, I’ve rounded up an assortment of the very best, most popular and highly-rated hair conditioners for kids that actually detangle hair. Parenting is hard enough these days; the time has come for tear-free hair brushing for all people, big and small.