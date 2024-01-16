This Polish Crime Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Detective Forst” is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The Polish crime drama premiered on Jan. 11 and follows a detective who teams up with a journalist to investigate a series of murders in the Tatra Mountains. Reviewers have described the show as a gripping thriller that powerfully juxtaposes brutal violence against beautiful scenery.
With just six episodes around 40 minutes long, “Detective Forst” is an easy binge for fans of crime dramas and newcomers to the genre.
Another new crime show debuted on Apple TV+ on Jan. 10. "Criminal Record" is a British thriller about two detectives at different stages of their careers who are drawn to an old murder case following a mysterious phone call.
Another new crime show debuted on Apple TV+ on Jan. 10. “Criminal Record” is a British thriller about two detectives at different stages of their careers who are drawn to an old murder case following a mysterious phone call.
Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Zoë Wanamaker and Charlie Creed-Miles star in the eight-part series, which has received mostly positive reviews thus far.
Cult docuseries are having a moment lately, and “Born in Synanon” should be part of that cultural conversation.
The Paramount+ show examines the California drug rehab program that evolved into a violent religious cult in the 1970s.
Continuing the crime and scandal theme, the top show on Hulu right now is ABC’s “20/20.”
The investigative news and human interest program features a range of true crime stories, from kidnappings to murders to financial scams.
One of the top shows on Max right now is the TLC reality series “1000-lb Sisters,” which premiered in 2020.
The show chronicles the day-to-day lives of Kentucky-based sisters Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton, focusing on their personal relationships and attempts to lose weight.
