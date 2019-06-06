Detroit Police Warn Of 'Serial Murderer And Rapist' After Third Woman Found Dead

Detroit police warn that a serial killer may be on the loose after linking this week’s discovery of a woman’s body to two earlier killings.

Police Chief James Craig on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a “violent predator” who appears to be luring sex workers into vacant buildings before raping and killing them.

“We believe this is a serial murderer and rapist, and we want to alert all sex workers, particularly those who work inside vacant houses, to beware,” Craig said, according to The Guardian.

The chief said he wasn’t trying to “create alarm,” but stressed it was important for the public to be aware “of this very dangerous” threat.

Three women believed to be involved in the sex trade have been found dead in vacant houses on Detroit’s east side in recent months. The first victim, 52-year-old Nancy Harrison, was found dead on March 19. The second, 53-year-old Trevesene Ellis, was found on May 24, Craig said.

The naked and decomposed body of the third victim, who has not been identified, was discovered on Wednesday. Craig said “it appears that there is a trend and a pattern” between the three killings, though he refused to elaborate, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“We want you to talk to us,” Craig said, addressing the public. “Any information ― however small ― may help us identify this violent predator.”