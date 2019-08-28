Detroit Youth Choir Is 'Bloody Fantastic' On 'America's Got Talent'

The Detroit Youth Choir performed an inspirational showstopper on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday. (See the video below.)

The group’s effort to become the first choir to win NBC’s entertainment competition got a huge boost in June, when host and fellow Michigander Terry Crews pushed the Golden Buzzer to advance them to the live rounds.

But the singers had to bring something extra for their quarterfinal appearance, and they responded powerfully with a rendition of “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood with Ludacris.

Dare you not to move your feet and feel moved by watching the performance.

The choir got a “bloody fantastic” from often-cranky judge Simon Cowell, and we couldn’t agree more.

The choir will find out during Wednesday’s episode whether it advances to the semifinals.