Detroit Youth Choir Gets Golden Buzzer On 'America's Got Talent'

The Detroit Youth Choir electrified the judges and audience on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent.” But the group moved one man in particular to take strong action.

Host Terry Crews, a native of Flint, Michigan, said he saw himself in the collection of city kids looking for a chance. And after the choir aced a high energy rendition of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us,” he took charge.

Directing his attention to the choir director, Anthony White, Crews said: “All it takes is one person to believe in a young man or woman for them to reach their dreams, and you are that man, Sir.”

Crews slammed the Golden Buzzer, sending the choir into the live rounds.

