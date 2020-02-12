Deval Patrick Exits 2020 Presidential Race

After his second term as governor ended in early 2015, Patrick joined Bain Capital, a private equity firm co-founded by former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney ― another former Massachusetts governor who now serves as a U.S. senator from Utah. Bain has recently faced criticism for its role in the dissolution of Toys ‘R’ Us, which has laid off over 30,000 workers since declaring bankruptcy in 2017.

Patrick also faced scrutiny over his decision as governor to dismiss two top officials at the state’s sex offender registry board. The ouster occurred after the officials questioned a hearing officer’s decision that Patrick’s brother-in-law didn’t have to register as a sex offender despite a conviction for spousal rape.