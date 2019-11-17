Deval Patrick, Newest 2020 Democrat, Won't Swear Off Super PACs

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, the latest Democrat to enter the presidential race, will not rule out using super PACs to kick-start his campaign.

In an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Patrick said he’s “not crazy about super PAC money,” but thinks “we need to do some catch-up,” having entered the race relatively late.

“So I think we’ve got to follow and find all sorts of above-board strategies,” he added.

Pressed by host Chuck Todd to definitively state whether he is planning to swear off the help of super PACs, Patrick said, “No, I’m not.”

“I will say that I would like to see any contributions to such a PAC fully disclosed,” he said, clarifying that “if there is going to be super PAC money that supports me, the sources of that should be fully disclosed.”

NEW: @DevalPatrick on whether he will accept Super PAC support, “I am not crazy about Super PAC money,” but will not stop one from supporting. #MTP #IfItsSunday



“If there is going to be super PAC money that supports me ... the sources of that should be fully disclosed.” pic.twitter.com/zlv7AlY589 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 17, 2019

Super PACs cannot donate directly to a candidate, but can raise unlimited funds from individuals, corporations, associations and unions to finance advertisements, make calls, send mailers and other routine operations that would typically be orchestrated by a campaign.

Patrick, who launched his 2020 bid on Thursday, is one of a small handful of Democratic candidates to not reject super PACS. Many of the party’s White House hopefuls have spoken out against the unfair influence of such groups in politics.

Democratic 2020 hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang has also welcomed the support of a super PAC. Some have been formed to support New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker in the race, though he has said he doesn’t want help from such groups.