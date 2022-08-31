In Pakistan, Fears Of Waterborne Diseases As Floods Recede

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan raised concern Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country.

Some doctors said initially they were seeing mostly patients traumatized by the flooding, but are now treating people suffering from diarrhea, skin infections and other waterborne ailments in the country’s flood-hit areas.

The development has forced the government to deploy additional medical teams, dispatch medicine and provide clean drinking water to survivors, many of whom are living in tents and makeshift homes.

The warning came a day after record-breaking floods prompted the United Nations to formally issue an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to the impoverished Islamic nation, where about a million homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan, on Aug. 27, 2022. Asim Tanveer/AP

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, health minister in the country’s worst-affected province of Sindh, said officials have set up 4,210 medical camps in the province’s flood-hit areas to treat victims now suffering from skin and waterborne diseases, which are common during floods.

The World Health Organization began aiding Pakistani authorities in their efforts to treat people injured in the rains and flooding. The agency said in a statement it was working to increase surveillance for acute diarrhea, cholera and other communicable diseases to avoid their spreading further, and is also providing medicine and medical supplies to health facilities.

“WHO is working with health authorities to respond quickly and effectively on the ground,” said Dr. Palitha Mahipala, the WHO representative in Pakistan. “Our key priorities now are to ensure rapid access to essential health services to the flood-affected population, (to) strengthen and expand disease surveillance, outbreak prevention and control, and ensure robust health cluster coordination.”

Stranded people wade through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfall in Rajanpur district of Punjab province on Aug. 25, 2022. SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities said waterborne diseases among flood victims are now common across the country.

“Initially we received injured people, but now diarrhea is common,” said Farhad Khan, a physician in charge of a medical camp set up in the northwestern town of Charsadda. It is one of the worst flood-hit districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, where floods killed 257 people since mid-June.

Pakistani authorities backed by the military, rescuers and volunteers, have struggled to evacuate marooned people to safer places. On Wednesday, military helicopters continued evacuating flood victims and delivering food to remote regions, according to a statement released by the military. It said it has deployed at least 6,500 troops to assist in rescue and relief operations.

A man carries his sick daughter along a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on Aug. 27, 2022. ABDUL MAJEED/AFP/Getty Images

Rescuers were also using boats to evacuate stranded people in southern Sindh province and in remote villages in eastern Punjab province. Floods in the past 24 hours damaged about 70,000 more homes in the country’s northwest and southern Sindh province, according to National Disaster Management Authority.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a visit to the flood-hit Swat Valley promised the rehabilitation of every person displaced by the flood. In his televised comments, Shahbaz thanked U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for responding to Pakistan’s request and issuing an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help flood victims. Guterres on Tuesday urged the world: “Let’s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change.”

Sharif’s visit comes days after a raging Swat River destroyed the iconic New Honeymoon Hotel in the northwestern tourist resort of Kalam. There were no casualties as tourists and staff left the hotel following government evacuation instructions, and residents in Kalam said many streets there were still flooded.

People wade through flooded mud water after heavy monsoon rainfall in the border town of Chaman in Balochistan province on Aug. 25, 2022. ABDUL BASIT/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan says it has received aid from some countries and others were dispatching aid, too. According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused $10 billion in damage to the economy.

Kamran Bangash, a government spokesman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said with evacuations wrapping up, officials are now focused on providing food and clean drinking water to flood victims.

“We fear the outbreak of the waterborne disease in flood-hit areas,” he told The Associated Press. He said hundreds of people have contracted such illnesses in various parts of the province.

“In recent weeks floodwater badly affected hundreds of thousands of people. We don’t want them to again suffer; this time due to non-availability of clean water and it can be avoided,” Bangash said.

Although the rains stopped three days ago, large swaths of the country remain under water, and the main rivers, the Indus and the Swat, are still swollen. The National Disaster Management Authority has warned emergency services to be on maximum alert, saying flood waters over the next 24 hours could cause further damage.

You can see more images of the devastation below:

Flood-affected people wait for relief supplies in Dera Ghazi Khan district in Punjab province on Aug. 29, 2022. Tens of millions of people across Pakistan were battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed and the country's main river threatening to burst its banks. SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP/Getty Images

A man carries salvageable belongings from his flood-hit home in Shikarpur district of Sindh province on Aug. 31, 2022. Fareed Khan/AP

People wade through floodwaters, in Charsadda, Pakistan on Aug. 31, 2022. Muhammad Sajjad/AP

A mother carries her sick baby after floodwaters hit her home, in Charsadda, Pakistan on Aug. 31, 2022. Muhammad Sajjad/AP

Workers clear sand from a hotel that was damaged by flash floods near the banks of river Swat after heavy rains in Bahrain town of Swat valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Aug. 31, 2022. Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north on August 31 and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south as misery mounted for millions trapped by the worst floods in the country's history. ABDUL MAJEED/AFP/Getty Images

A man stand in mud after floodwaters hit his home, in Charsadda, Pakistan on Aug. 30, 2022. Muhammad Sajjad/AP

People cross a river on a bridge damaged by floodwaters, in the town of Bahrain, Pakistan on Aug. 30, 2022. The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June. Naveed Ali/AP

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city of Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province on Aug. 29, 2022. Zahid Hussain via AP

A man (L) along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on Aug. 26, 2022. Heavy rain continued to pound parts of Pakistan on August 26 after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had "affected" over 4 million people. FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

Residents use rafts to make their way along a waterlogged street in a residential area after a heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad on August 24, 2022. Record monsoon rains were causing a "catastrophe of epic scale", Pakistan's Climate Change Minister said August 24, announcing an international appeal for help in dealing with floods that have killed more than 800 people since June. AKRAM SHAHID/AFP/Getty Images

People gather in front of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on Aug. 27, 2022. ABDUL MAJEED/AFP/Getty Images

People stand around a washed-out road after heavy rains in Charsadda, Pakistan, on Aug. 30, 2022. Muhammad Sajjad/AP

Stranded people along with their belongings wade through a flooded street after fleeing from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains at Sohbatpur area in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on Aug. 28, 2022. Pakistan's flooded southern Sindh province braced on August 28 for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north as the death toll from this year's monsoon topped 1,000. FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

People who fled their flood hit homes stand outside temporary tents set along a road during a heavy monsoon rainfall in Sukkur of Sindh province, on Aug. 27, 2022. ASIF HASSAN/AFP/Getty Images

Homes and a portion of road sit destroyed by floodwaters in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan on Aug. 30, 2022. Sherin Zada/AP

A family look for salvageable belongings from the remains of their flood-hit home in Shikarpur district of Sindh province, of Pakistan on Aug. 31, 2022. Fareed Khan/AP

Displaced people wait to receive relief food box in a flood hit area following heavy monsoon rains in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province on Aug. 29, 2022. SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP/Getty Images