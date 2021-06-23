Twitter Users Amazed At Devin Booker Playing After Busting His Nose In Game

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker stopped viewers in their tracks when he was shown with blood pouring down his nose during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Booker collided with Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley and was seen moments later with a bloodied nose.

Christian Petersen via Getty Images Devin Booker was injured at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021.

The injured NBA star exited the game in the third quarter, received stitches and returned for the fourth quarter, CBS Sports reported. The Suns defeated the Clippers 104–103, with center Deandre Ayton scoring the winning shot.

Booker said he was informed his nose wasn’t broken but “just a little crooked” when he left the court, tweeted Rachel Nichols, host of ESPN’s “The Jump,” after the game.

Devin adds "they told me in the back it wasn't broken - just a little crooked," but that he'll know for sure by tomorrow - said he didn't look in a mirror until postgame. https://t.co/MnD4zPGIFZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 23, 2021

Booker said he might get a protective mask and an X-ray on his nose, tweeted Marc J. Spears, senior writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Suns coach Monty Williams joined many viewers who thought Booker’s nose was broken at the time.

“He was probably playing with a great deal of pain,” he said of Booker’s injury, CBS Sports reported. “I thought he broke his nose when I saw it. I worried about the blood continuing to flow.”

Sports fans praised Booker for continuing to play through his injury and for screening Clippers center Ivica Zubac, which helped free Ayton to make the game-winning basket:

Monty Williams on Devin Booker's screen while playing with what looked like a broken nose: "He was probably playing with a great deal of pain...I thought he broke his nose when I saw it...it says a lot about his willingness to make a play for his teammates." — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 23, 2021

An #NBABreakdown of the @Suns incredible game-winning play as Devin Booker sets the screen, Jae Crowder tosses the lob and Deandre Ayton throws down the slam! #ThatsGame



2-0 PHX lead - Game 3: Thursday at 9pm/et on ESPN. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/tKClTSR6E3 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 23, 2021

Yet another reason why regular people can’t do what athletes do.. Devin Booker is still playing w a possible broken nose and GAUZE jammed up his nose and he’s running around like everything is fine. #NBAPlayoffs — djYianni (@djyianni) June 23, 2021

I’d be in bed for 3 days if I broke my nose. Devin Booker is playing in an NBA game. — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) June 23, 2021

How about Devin Booker with a broken nose setting a screen on Ivica Zubac? That's the polar opposite of empty stats. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 23, 2021

Booker also made headlines over the weekend when his girlfriend Kendall Jenner spoke publicly about their relationship for the first time during a reunion episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”