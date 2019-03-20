Devin Nunes' Cow Twitter Account Gets More Followers Than Nunes

Tom Williams via Getty Images Rep. Devin Nunes decided to file a lawsuit because people and a cow were mocking him on Twitter.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) went after a parody account with a few thousand followers for making fun of him. A few days and a few hundred thousand clicks later, Devin Nunes’ Cow has more Twitter followers than Devin Nunes.

On Monday, the congressman filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter, claiming among other complaints that the social media platform allowed parody accounts like @DevinCow and @DevinNunesMom to make fun of him.

The lawsuit became a glorious self-own, as those parody accounts’ works ― like this photo depicting Nunes in the back of a human centipede with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin ― were featured in the lawsuit and subsequently became a matter of public record and public dunking. More parody accounts were created, and Nunes was mocked by late-night hosts.

Andy Lassner, producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” caught wind of the hilarity and started a Twitter campaign to win @DevinCow more followers than Nunes himself.

We’ve gotten @DevinCow from 7,500 to over 80,000 followers overnight.



You can be part of one of the funniest things to ever happen on the internet if we can get the cow to get more followers than Devin Nunes.



Come on!



Follow @DevinCow — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 19, 2019

By Wednesday, it had worked. The congressman has 394,565 followers as of publishing time. Devin Nunes’ Cow had 394,603.