Devin Nunes' Cow Twitter Account Gets More Followers Than Nunes

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) went after a parody account with a few thousand followers for making fun of him. A few days and a few hundred thousand clicks later, Devin Nunes’ Cow has more Twitter followers than Devin Nunes.
On Monday, the congressman filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter, claiming among other complaints that the social media platform allowed parody accounts like @DevinCow and @DevinNunesMom to make fun of him.
The lawsuit became a glorious self-own, as those parody accounts’ works ― like this photo depicting Nunes in the back of a human centipede with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin ― were featured in the lawsuit and subsequently became a matter of public record and public dunking. More parody accounts were created, and Nunes was mocked by late-night hosts.
Andy Lassner, producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” caught wind of the hilarity and started a Twitter campaign to win @DevinCow more followers than Nunes himself.
By Wednesday, it had worked. The congressman has 394,565 followers as of publishing time. Devin Nunes’ Cow had 394,603.
Sometimes, the internet is good.