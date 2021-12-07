People Are Highly A-Moo-Sed By Devin Nunes' Surprise Career Change

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is off to pastures new.
The California Republican on Monday announced his retirement from Congress, following 10 terms, to become CEO of former President Donald Trump’s controversial new tech startup, Trump Media & Technology Group.
Advertisement
Critics were a-moo-sed by the news that the Trump sycophant was jumping into the social media game, given the pending launch of the company’s TRUTH Social network. Many referenced the outgoing congressman’s unsuccessful lawsuits against Twitter over parody accounts including Devin Nunes’ Cow.
“Devin Nunes, CEO & LOL,” tweeted Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.