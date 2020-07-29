Devin Nunes Champions ‘Free Speech,' Gets Scathing Reminder Of His Hypocrisy

Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-Calif.) championing of free speech went askew.

The GOP lawmaker last year attempted to sue Twitter and a series of parody accounts on the platform ― including the @DevinCow profile that pretends to be his cow ― alleging they defamed him.

So, Nunes raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he urged his 1.1 million followers to ditch “the Twitter sewer” and follow him to the right-wing Parler platform, where users are “living in freedom!”, he wrote.

ALERT- If you are still here in the Twitter sewer (My Space II) we are over at Parler living in freedom! pic.twitter.com/rgJoG6JnIR — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) July 29, 2020

The @DevinCow account was, perhaps predictably, among one of the first to mock Nunes’ tweet:

Many tweeters welcomed Nunes’ apparent departure from Twitter, which earlier in the day had partially suspended the account of President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., for promoting a misleading video about the coronavirus.

Others noted the congressman’s hypocrisy of calling for “free speech,” given his legal action that has now reportedly hit a dead end.

Good. Stay off Twitter. — Nancy Hernandez (@nanelvisfan) July 29, 2020

Do they sue pretend cows there too — RidiculousIllegalUnfairHat (@Popehat) July 29, 2020

“WE ARE HAVING SO MUCH FUN AT OUR PARTY. THATS WHY WE ARE BEGGING YOU TO COME. BECAUSE IT IS SO MUCH FUN. NOT BECAUSE ITS, LIKE, THREE OF US SITTING AROUND TALKING TO OURSELVES.” — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 29, 2020

Devin says he's on Parler and yet he keeps showing up here.



He's like Shrodinger's cat's hacked up fur ball. — JackWBower (@Trumpet1984) July 29, 2020

You're like that drunk that nobody likes that keeps swaying in the doorway and threatening to leave the party. — J H Sked Nazis Don’t Deserve Safe Spaces #FBPE (@JHSked) July 29, 2020

@DevinNunes walking back over to Twitter after nobody followed him to Parler. pic.twitter.com/Bljb5O5H2v — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) July 29, 2020

Stop trying to make fetch happen. — Kevin Sussman (@KevinSussman) July 29, 2020

No one missed you, Buddy. Didn’t need to come back. Now, head on back over to all your little friends whining that everyone is out to get them. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 29, 2020

Does he know that, by tweeting this, Congressman Nunes is also still here in the "Twitter sewer"? Also, the congressman doesn't seem to understand how free speech works. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 29, 2020

So the fake cow account won, then https://t.co/IDEx1Rj0d4 — Jack McLoone (@jfmclooney) July 29, 2020

You’re suing a fictitious cow because you didn’t like their tweets. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 29, 2020

So delete your account bro https://t.co/snmhaXlrqZ — Kelly Roberts (@KellyKKRoberts) July 29, 2020

Glad you found a safe space https://t.co/VijXmOJtz3 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 29, 2020

Glad to see Devin is hard at work as usual. https://t.co/4U8XdfTUFH — Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 29, 2020

MOOOOOOOOOOVE along to Parler. Bye Devin 🐮🐄🐮🐄 pic.twitter.com/t8pNdcM2ud — holiday, Rogue Antifa Jedi (@Holiday1326) July 29, 2020

ALERT- There are still people in your district without clean drinking water and thousands infected with COVID-19 while you're "living in freedom" on Parler. https://t.co/MBiT7SxvDq — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) July 29, 2020

You're the guy standing at the door of the party saying WELL I GUESS I'LL BE GOING for the fourth time and no one's turned around. https://t.co/7fXzZxfOXo — Fade In (@fadeinsoftware) July 29, 2020

And yet.... you're here — Ohm (Unit of Resistance)🆘️ (@HereToResist) July 29, 2020

