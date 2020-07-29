Devin Nunes Champions ‘Free Speech,' Gets Scathing Reminder Of His Hypocrisy

Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-Calif.) championing of free speech went askew.
The GOP lawmaker last year attempted to sue Twitter and a series of parody accounts on the platform ― including the @DevinCow profile that pretends to be his cow ― alleging they defamed him.
So, Nunes raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he urged his 1.1 million followers to ditch “the Twitter sewer” and follow him to the right-wing Parler platform, where users are “living in freedom!”, he wrote.
The @DevinCow account was, perhaps predictably, among one of the first to mock Nunes’ tweet:
Many tweeters welcomed Nunes’ apparent departure from Twitter, which earlier in the day had partially suspended the account of President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., for promoting a misleading video about the coronavirus.
Others noted the congressman’s hypocrisy of calling for “free speech,” given his legal action that has now reportedly hit a dead end.