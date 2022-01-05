Devin Nunes’ Hometown Newspaper Trolls Him With Some Advice For His Replacement

The Fresno Bee took a parting shot at former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) following his retirement from Congress on Saturday to head up former President Donald Trump’s tech startup.

In an opinion piece published Monday, the editorial board of Nunes’ hometown newspaper slammed him with a list of what it considers to be the key qualifications for his replacement.

They included “a commitment to meet regularly with average citizens,” something it said Nunes had failed to do for years; the “courage to face the press,” unlike Nunes who only spoke with friendly outlets; and a commitment to facts and telling the truth.

That Nunes would now work for conspiracy theorist Trump was no surprise, said the board.