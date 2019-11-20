Twitter Users Can't Help But Notice Devin Nunes Doesn't Look Happy

Wondering just how devastating Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony on Wednesday was to Donald Trump’s defenders in Congress?
Just look at the reaction of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as pointed out on Twitter by filmmaker Arlen Parsa.
Spoiler alert: It isn’t pretty.
Sondland said Wednesday that Trump gave him “express direction” to work with Rudy Giuliani, who was pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.
Reacting to the footage of Nunes, one Twitter user took the paranormal possibility suggested by Parsa to its logical extreme.
Others took pleasure in Nunes’ pained reaction, but predicted things were only going to get weirder.
One person suggested how Nunes might respond to the testimony.
Another person suggested Sondland’s testimony might be a turning point, but quickly thought better of the idea.
Finally, there was the Twitter user who offered the most appropriate response to Nunes.