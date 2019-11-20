Twitter Users Can't Help But Notice Devin Nunes Doesn't Look Happy

Wondering just how devastating Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony on Wednesday was to Donald Trump’s defenders in Congress?

Just look at the reaction of Rep. ﻿Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as pointed out on Twitter by filmmaker Arlen Parsa.

Spoiler alert: It isn’t pretty.

Holy shit, after Sondland finished his first round of questioning, Devin Nunes and the Republican lawyer sitting next to him look like they've seen a ghost pic.twitter.com/IsfTiRnww6 — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) November 20, 2019

Sondland said Wednesday that Trump gave him “express direction” to work with Rudy Giuliani, who was pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Reacting to the footage of Nunes, one Twitter user took the paranormal possibility suggested by Parsa to its logical extreme.

yes the ghost of their careers that just died in front of them — John-Phillip 🐳 (@PopRag) November 20, 2019

Others took pleasure in Nunes’ pained reaction, but predicted things were only going to get weirder.

the look they gave each other when they broke the cameras first landed on them was telling. They know they are dead int he water. Question is how outrageous are they going to get in order to cover. — Calipidgious (@MBelmer1) November 20, 2019

THIS! Makes it all worthwhile 💃 — Andrea Valentini 🇨🇦 (@GypsySpirit46) November 20, 2019

The "we're fucked" look on Nune's and GOP counsel's faces at break says it all. — Aural Entropy (@AuralEntropy) November 20, 2019

One person suggested how Nunes might respond to the testimony.

Another person suggested Sondland’s testimony might be a turning point, but quickly thought better of the idea.

Imagine a world where damning information changed their opinions instead of continuing to undermine democracy. But I dream.. — GentleBoat (@GentleBoatTV) November 20, 2019

Finally, there was the Twitter user who offered the most appropriate response to Nunes.

Thoughts and prayers. 😂 — Denise-KYMoms (@DDinKY2000) November 20, 2019