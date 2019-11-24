Critics Rip Devin Nunes For Threatening To Sue Over Reports He Sought Biden Dirt From Ukraine

Prickly Donald Trump supporter Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) was skewered on Twitter Sunday for threatening to sue over media reports that he met with a Ukrainian prosecutor over corruption concerns to get dirt on Joe Biden.

The ensuing uproar sent the hashtag “Nunes Resign” trending on Twitter.

Shokin was forced out of office by Ukraine Parliament in 2016 following pressure from the U.S., spearheaded by then-vice president Biden, and other Western allies over concerns about corruption.

If true, such actions by Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, are “arguably a crime,” former federal prosecutor Elie Honig warned on CNN Saturday. “It’s a federal crime for a person to try to solicit something of value to a political campaign from a foreign national,” Honig noted.

Nunes has flatly blasted the reports as “demonstrably false,” but he hasn’t offered any specifics. Instead, he is threatening to sue CNN and the Daily Beast, which first covered the Parnas information.

Nunes has a reputation for hair-trigger lawsuits. He once sued Twitter over parody accounts mocking him, including the infamous Devin Nunes’ Cow account﻿. He also sued activists who characterized him as a fake farmer following reports that his family farm is located in Iowa, thousands of miles from his California home.

BARTIROMO: Were you in Vienna w/Shokin?



NUNES: Because there is criminal activity here, I'm not going to sit here & try to compete against the media



B: To be clear, you're telling me CNN committed criminal activity?



