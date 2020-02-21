Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has once again mentioned hypothetical nude pictures of President Donald Trump and Twitter users are wondering just why the lawmaker ― a close Trump ally ― is so obsessed.

Nunes has repeatedly referred to the pics and did so again on Thursday night during an interview on Fox News:

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to downplay today’s Russia news by talking about naked pictures of Trump pic.twitter.com/HctJ8h5UAH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 21, 2020

Nunes, who is currently suing a parody cow account on Twitter, is likely referring to a phone call made to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) by Russian pranksters, one of whom was posing as a member of the Ukrainian parliament. The pranksters claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin possessed compromising materials on Trump, including nude pictures.

Putin, the pranksters claimed, had promised Trump to keep that material secret in exchange for dropping U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Schiff offered to bring in the FBI to review the evidence.

But Nunes has consistently honed in on the naked pictures incident, repeatedly bringing it up in recent months and again on Thursday. People on Twitter are wondering why:

Please someone make a supercut of all the time Devin has brought up naked pictures of Trump. I picture him bringing it up ordering dinner. “I’ll have the Bloomin’ Onion and naked pictures of Trump.” https://t.co/cbt7BUrVZR — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 21, 2020

Nunes and the whole naked pictures thing is totally weird. — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) February 21, 2020

There are 16-year-old boys who aren’t half as persistent for nudes from girls as Nunes is for them from Trump. https://t.co/eHx1W2mVHZ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 21, 2020

He's so obsessed. He just blurts it out, every time. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) February 21, 2020

Devin Nunes is the only person I have ever heard mention this.



No one else has ever talked about this.



He really wants nude pictures of Trump. — I WILL BE THE HERO (@YeahJeetsYeah) February 21, 2020

That dude is a Psychologist's dream with his constant talk of nude pictures of Trump.



That phrase was even hard to WRITE. — 💥Arbiter of Cool💥✌🏻👊🏻 (@ArbiterofCool) February 21, 2020