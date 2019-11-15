Here’s the naked truth: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) seems obsessed with nude photos of President Donald Trump ― and Twitter users are noticing.

Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, at Friday’s impeachment hearing brought up the unproven allegation that Democrats have been trying to get pics of the president in the buff:

“When you find yourself on the phone, as Democrats did, with Russian pranksters offering nude photos of Trump, and afterward you order your staff to follow up and get the photos, as Democrats also did, then it might be time to ask yourself if you’ve gone out too far on a limb.”

The moment, which appears 3:08 in the video above, marked the second time this week that Nunes mentioned the rumored nudies during the hearings. And the lawmaker previously mentioned the titillating topic during a September hearing regarding the whistleblower complaint about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president that kicked the impeachment process into high gear.

One Twitter user sensed a writing opportunity:

This is the second time Devin Nunes has mentioned nude photos of Trump. Three times and it's a New York Times style section trend piece. — Julie Gerstein (@havethehabit) November 15, 2019

Others thought Nunes’ naked accusations were sending some kind of secret Bat-signal.

Devin Nunes seems to enjoy talking about "nude pictures of Trump." Not sure why else he keeps bringing it up. If he has such pictures, that is his private business and we should not judge. 🐄🐮 #ImpeachingHearings — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 15, 2019

Nobody but Devin wants nude photos of Trump... he seems obsessed with these... is there something Nunes would like to share? About a love that only one man can feel for another?... — CraftyKerry (@KERRYCRAFT9) November 15, 2019

Still others wanted to make sure that people understood where they stood on the nude Trump topic:

I want the world to know. As a Democrat, I break with my party. I am not seeking nude pictures of Donald Trump.



I just want @DevinNunes to know. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 15, 2019

One person made sure to take note of a popular Twitter account hat Nunes is suing (Devin Nunes’ Cow):

Hilarious! The ONLY things Devin Nunes comments on are committee business, nude photos of Trump, and how a fictional cow hurt his feelings. — Adam Lockett (@AdamLockett34) November 15, 2019

On the off-chance Nunes really wants to become an expert on the matter, we suggest he take a look at the work of artists who’ve make paintings and statues depicting Trump completely naked.