Here’s the naked truth: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) seems obsessed with nude photos of President Donald Trump ― and Twitter users are noticing.
Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, at Friday’s impeachment hearing brought up the unproven allegation that Democrats have been trying to get pics of the president in the buff:
“When you find yourself on the phone, as Democrats did, with Russian pranksters offering nude photos of Trump, and afterward you order your staff to follow up and get the photos, as Democrats also did, then it might be time to ask yourself if you’ve gone out too far on a limb.”
The moment, which appears 3:08 in the video above, marked the second time this week that Nunes mentioned the rumored nudies during the hearings. And the lawmaker previously mentioned the titillating topic during a September hearing regarding the whistleblower complaint about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president that kicked the impeachment process into high gear.
Nunes’ focus on the picture issue stems from the whispered stories ― never proven ― of a “pee tape” that allegedly showed Trump watching sex workers engage in “golden showers” in a Moscow hotel room.
One Twitter user sensed a writing opportunity:
Others thought Nunes’ naked accusations were sending some kind of secret Bat-signal.
Still others wanted to make sure that people understood where they stood on the nude Trump topic:
One person made sure to take note of a popular Twitter account hat Nunes is suing (Devin Nunes’ Cow):
On the off-chance Nunes really wants to become an expert on the matter, we suggest he take a look at the work of artists who’ve make paintings and statues depicting Trump completely naked.