California Rep. Devin Nunes Will Leave Congress To Join Trump Tech Startup

Rep. Devin Nunes was chair of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019. Associated Press

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, will retire at the end of the year to helm former President Donald Trump’s new tech startup.

“The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship. The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I’m humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise,” Nunes said in a release announcing his role as CEO with Trump Media & Technology Group.

Nunes, a 10-term member of Congress, led the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019, recusing himself from an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election when he faced allegations he shared classified information with the White House. He was later cleared by an ethics panel.

Nunes’ retirement comes as congressional district boundaries across the country are being redrawn to reflect new population data, and Nunes was facing a challenging reelection fight.