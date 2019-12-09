‘Snowflake’ Devin Nunes Mocked For Panicking After Reporter’s Question

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is being mocked on Twitter after claiming that he’s the victim of someone who “stalked” him.

However, the image he shared on Twitter was of reporter Lee Fang of The Intercept ― and footage doesn’t show stalking but rather ordinary reporting.

Video from the scene shows Fang identifying himself, then calmly attempting to question Nunes outside a $15,000-a-plate GOP fundraiser on Saturday.

Specifically, Fang asked ﻿Nunes about his contacts with Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani ― attorney to President Donald Trump ― who has been indicted on federal campaign finance charges.

The House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report released last week includes phone records from AT&T showing multiple calls between Nunes and Parnas.

“What was the content of those calls?” he asked. “Were you part of this effort to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Hunter Biden?”

Rep. Devin Nunes, at glitzy New York fundraiser, refused questions about his reported contacts with Lev Parnas https://t.co/0QZuombhGI by @lhfang, @paulabowd pic.twitter.com/vu00H6FFVs — The Intercept (@theintercept) December 8, 2019

Nunes does not speak in the footage but instead shakily photographs both Fang and the camera operator filming the encounter.

The congressman later tweeted:

This guy stalked me in hotel lobby after my appearance on ⁦@foxandfriends⁩ Saturday AM maybe he was in Vienna with @cnn #goodnightVienna pic.twitter.com/uQdhvgnLcq — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) December 8, 2019

The Intercept said Nunes spoke to a Capitol Police officer, who ordered the reporters out of the hotel where the fundraiser was held.

But given the routine nature of the encounter ― a reporter who identifies himself questioning a congressman about a matter he’s allegedly involved in ― critics were quick to call out Nunes for some “snowflake” behavior:

These Republicans are either bullies or snowflakes or, as in Nunes's case, a combination of both. https://t.co/q9GG03yOZg — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) December 8, 2019

Devin Nunes is so scared he got caught he is literally SHAKING fifty seconds into this video when he gets called out again. pic.twitter.com/elp8EViFcA — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 8, 2019

Don't worry, @DevinNunes, my hands also tremble when I'm totally, definitely innocent. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 8, 2019

Here is the person paranoid snowflake Devin Nunes falsely claims was "stalking" him. He is a reporter professionally asking questions in a public place about Nunes's contacts with Lev Parnas. pic.twitter.com/TbMNPEbkvR https://t.co/Os1r4yKc6u — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 9, 2019

I just watched his video. He identified himself as press and asked you questions. You’re the infamous Devin Nunes, trying to rig democratic elections—what do you expect to happen when you’re in public? #Snowflake #ComplicitGOP — Amy Schulz (@amy_norcal) December 9, 2019

Please stop harrasing the American people you serve and get back to work



Thx 💕 — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) December 9, 2019

A reporter asked you a question at a public event? My God.



Are you OK, sir? Do you need to sue your way through the trauma? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 8, 2019

He told you who he was and asked for some very basic info.

Don’t have a cow man. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) December 8, 2019

oOOooooOoOooooo no! A reporter who very clearly identified himself as Lee Fang from The Intercept wanted to as you, an elected representative, w question?! Oh no! Are you okay, Devin? Oh me oh my — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 9, 2019

"Stalked" lol what a tender little cream puff you are.



No that's a reporter asking questions that they won't ask in your safe space on Fox and Friends.



He was doing his job. You should give that a try sometime. — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) December 8, 2019

Is there a bigger snowflake than Devin Nunes? — William Linde (@WELinde) December 9, 2019

Are you ok? We all know how traumatic you find it when you’re asked legitimate questions. — SeanKentComedy (@seankent) December 8, 2019

When you say “stalked” do you mean the legal definition or are you just loosely using language with the intent to stir people up? Because all reporters “stalk” under the seeming meaning you are using. But you are now worth a follow, @DevinNunes ! — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) December 9, 2019

I prefer this angle. The "content of those calls" with Lev Parnas now please, congressman. pic.twitter.com/lknQzncw4V — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) December 8, 2019