Devin Nunes Accuses Democrats Of Wanting 'Nude Pictures Of Trump'

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) apparently can’t “bare” the thought of President Donald Trump being investigated.

And in his defense of the president on Thursday, he accused Democrats of trying to obtain nude pictures of the president.

Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, made the accusation during his opening statement at the hearing about the whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump sought Ukrainian help in investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

The congressman called the Ukraine scandal a “grotesque spectacle” created by the left and their “media assets” before claiming the Democrats wanted to see photos of the president in the buff:

“Democrats on this very committee negotiated with people who they thought were Ukrainians in order to obtain nude pictures of Trump. People can reasonably ask why the Democrats are so determined to impeach this president when in just a year, they will have a chance.”

Yes, there’s video. Thanks for asking.

Here's Devin Nunes accusing Democrats of trying to obtain nude pictures of Trump pic.twitter.com/pRF7UHijpq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2019

After Nunes finished his dressing-down, HuffPost senior political reporter Jennifer Bendery decided to find out if Democratic politicians are trying to get to the, um, bottom of this.

If you are a Democrat who wants to see nude pictures of Trump, I'd love to hear from you. Jen.Bendery@huffpost.com https://t.co/PLgXvLz2fi — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 26, 2019

So far, only Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes (D) has responded, but we suspect his answer is the naked truth for many of his colleagues as well.

I for one would go to great lengths not to — Jim Himes (@jahimes) September 26, 2019

Mediaite.com suspects Nunes’ clothing-optional comments were a reference to “some of the more salacious and unconfirmed details” that supposedly appear in the controversial Steele Dossier.

That’s the infamous collection of explosive allegations against Trump compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele that mentions the possible existence of a “pee tape,” which allegedly shows him watching sex workers engage in “golden showers” in a Moscow hotel room.