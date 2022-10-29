Devin Nunes Posts Appalling Quip About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi

Nunes on Saturday posted an appalling quip about the attack on Truth Social featuring a photo of a man in a monster costume wielding a giant mallet.

“At least this guy has his clothes on,” wrote Nunes, referring to early, inaccurate reports that the suspect was in underwear Friday when he broke into Paul Pelosi’s California home that he shares with his wife and assaulted him with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for a fractured skull.

The CEO of Trump Media weighs in on the Pelosi attack. pic.twitter.com/pr8GaMQt5n — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 29, 2022

Critics on Twitter were not amused.

Such a disgusting, miserable assh0le! — Kathleen Ryan (@kat8888) October 29, 2022

This is sickening — Tracy 🏝⛱ 😷 (@Tracy_username) October 29, 2022

I’m practically speechless, this is so disgusting. Wow! — courtney seward 🦮💙🌊🏖☕️🍷 (@courtneyseward1) October 29, 2022

There is no bottom to their hatred, is there?

We're fucked. — Sally 🎃👻🧙‍♀️💀🦇🎃 (@Sals_Woods) October 29, 2022

And the guy also took off his orange makeup. 😁 — kdunnez (@_The_Phantom_1_) October 29, 2022

Completely and totally disgusting. But didn't expect anything else from these people. — Starsgma (@StarsgmaVargas) October 29, 2022

As of Saturday evening, Trump hasn’t said anything about the attack.

Like Nunes, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) had some thoughts he decided to share about the Pelosi home invasion.

Youngkin said Friday there’s “no room for violence anywhere.” He then added: “We’re going to send her [Nancy Pelosi] back to be with [her injured husband] in California.” He made the comment while campaigning on behalf of Virginia House GOP candidate Yesli Vega.

An emotional President Joe Biden, during a Friday speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, railed against the “despicable,” hate-fueled hammer attack.