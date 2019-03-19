Stinging Tweets Scorch 'Snowflake' Devin Nunes Over Lawsuit Against Twitter

If Sen. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) hoped to quell tweet attacks against him with his $250 million defamation lawsuit against Twitter, it’s not happening.

Nunes is charging that Twitter failed to police parody Nunes accounts, including one claiming to represent his mom, and that the company threatened his midterm election chances by “shadow banning” him. A conservative conspiracy theory claims that social media companies, like Twitter, target right-wing account holders with shadow banning, a practice that may block or partly block a user’s reach without making it apparent to the user.

Nunes “endured an orchestrated defamation campaign of stunning breadth and scope, one that no human being should ever have to bear and suffer in their whole life,” states his lawsuit filed Monday in Virginia State Court.

The suit has unleashed a flood of new attack tweets, including by parody accounts that have vastly increased their followers. They lash Nunes as a “snowflake” — conservatives’ favorite insult against progressives — remind him of the First Amendment, and gloat over the now viral tweets exposed in the court action.

Twitter hasn’t commented on the lawsuit. But Twitter users had plenty to say.

Putin has made it illegal to make fun of the government online. In related news, @DevinNunes has sued Twitter because his wittle feewings are hurt by the parody account, Devin Nunes' Cow. Give @DevinCow a follow and help stop Putin-escas like Devin Nunes. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 19, 2019

This is a tweet Devin Nunes included in his complaint. pic.twitter.com/fjwuIaDQhK — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) March 19, 2019

4. Best line from the @DevinNunes complaint: "In her endless barrage of tweets, Devin Nunes’ Mom maliciously attacked every aspect of Nunes’ character, honesty, integrity, ethics and fitness to perform his duties as a United States Congressman." — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 18, 2019

Devin Nunes got so mad over a “your mom” joke that he’s suing. Incredible. — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 18, 2019

A US congressman is suing an online cow. let that sink in https://t.co/ESXKLKp8RA — MURTWITNESSONE (@MURTWITNESSONE) March 19, 2019

How great would the headlines be if Devin Nunes’ Mom and Devin Nunes’ Cow counter sue Devin Nunes — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 19, 2019

Republicans: Liberals are the biggest snowflakes ever



Devin Nunes: Hold my mom and my cow — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 19, 2019

This is a very difficult time for the Nunes family. We ask for your understanding as we try to work out why Devy is suing mother. Thank you.https://t.co/SMqec9mFim — Devin Nunes' Dad (@NunesDad) March 19, 2019

If Devin Nunes thinks he can sue Twitter for $250M for "shadow-banning conservatives" to influence the 2018 elections, does that mean America can sue Donald Trump, Russia and Fox News for $500 Trillion for influencing the 2016 elections?



Asking for a good friend named Hillary — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 19, 2019

Last Congress, Devin Nunes cosponsored a bill called the “Discouraging Frivolous Lawsuits Act”https://t.co/muQ0FhmUO7 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 19, 2019