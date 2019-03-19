Stinging Tweets Scorch 'Snowflake' Devin Nunes Over Lawsuit Against Twitter

If Sen. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) hoped to quell tweet attacks against him with his $250 million defamation lawsuit against Twitter, it’s not happening.
Nunes is charging that Twitter failed to police parody Nunes accounts, including one claiming to represent his mom, and that the company threatened his midterm election chances by “shadow banning” him. A conservative conspiracy theory claims that social media companies, like Twitter, target right-wing account holders with shadow banning, a practice that may block or partly block a user’s reach without making it apparent to the user.
Nunes “endured an orchestrated defamation campaign of stunning breadth and scope, one that no human being should ever have to bear and suffer in their whole life,” states his lawsuit filed Monday in Virginia State Court.
The suit has unleashed a flood of new attack tweets, including by parody accounts that have vastly increased their followers. They lash Nunes as a “snowflake” — conservatives’ favorite insult against progressives — remind him of the First Amendment, and gloat over the now viral tweets exposed in the court action.
Twitter hasn’t commented on the lawsuit. But Twitter users had plenty to say.