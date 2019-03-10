Twitter Rips Devin Nunes After He Whines About 'Socialist' Plastic 'Straw Police'

Anything that helps the environment seems to be “socialism” to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). While at a restaurant Saturday, he slammed the plastic “straw police” after a waitress asked him if he wanted a straw. “Welcome to socialism in California,” he snorted on Twitter.

A California law limits plastic straws only to customers who request them. Several communities, including Seattle and Washington D.C., have banned the ocean-polluting straws. They not only harm animals when they’re ingested but may also threaten human health.

At restaurant tonight waitress asks if we want straws. Says she has to ask now in fear of “THE STRAW POLICE”. Welcome to Socialism in California! — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) March 10, 2019

Twitter went bonkers over Nunes’ head-scratching defense of putting more plastic in the environment — and calling a question by a waitress concerned about environmental protection “socialism.”

Several Twitter users pointed out that Nunes’ family farm has collected government subsidies, which might be more akin to socialism than reducing plastic pollution. They also pointed out that free straws, subsidized by diners who don’t use them, smacks of tongue-in-cheek socialism.

Lordy Moses. Is recycling socialism? Is social security socialism? Are child labor laws socialism? Is putting content on food packaging socialism? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) March 10, 2019

Single use plastic such as straws, plastic soda cups and cutlery represents the greatest source of plastic pollution which was the focus of last year's United Nations World Environment Day which is held annually on the 5th of June.

So yeah the "Straw Police" are a good thing. — Anthony Ashburton (@PebusPebus) March 10, 2019

BTW, did you have to ask for the government farm subsidies your family got, or were you just given them? Socialism? — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) March 10, 2019

But farm subsidies are not socialism? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/q2GkjZeQSS — thegater 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇫🇷🇩🇪🇯🇵🇬🇧 🇮🇹 (@Andy_Lofgren) March 10, 2019

Farmers in your district, including you, have received $459,790,000 in federal farm subsidies since 1975. But do tell me how keeping plastic out of the waste stream is socialism. — Doug (@dougthinks) March 10, 2019

Can someone explain to me why trying to conserve the environment by not wasting straws is now socialism? Or has Devin Nunes passed Donald Trump as the absolute stupidest human being on earth? — Shugar (@GregShugar) March 10, 2019

I went to a restaurant in California and AOC was my server and wouldn’t give me straws. So I went to the back and grabbed a handful of straws and shoved them up my ass. While I was walking out of the restaurant with straws in my ass I laughed because I totally owned all the libs. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 10, 2019

Straw man — Clay Jones (@coolarrow9) March 10, 2019

I hate to nitpick here but everybody getting straws was socialism. A waitress giving them to only people who want them is capitalism. It’s that whole supply-demand thing.



You’re super dumb. Like, super, super dumb. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 10, 2019

Real capitalism would’ve been charging him extra for the straws. — Verity Pace (@VerityPace) March 10, 2019

That might help solve the problem — Paul McNeil (@PaulMcNeil70) March 10, 2019

They have to ask to gauge how much you suck. Spoiler alert, it's a lot — American Propagandist (@ArmyStrang) March 10, 2019

If your house catches fire don’t call the fire department that’s socialism bruh honestly how are you this dumb? — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) March 10, 2019

I’m so sorry this happened to you. Are you gonna be okay — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 10, 2019

"Socialism is when you ask if someone wants a straw." -- Friedrich Engels, "Speech at the Graveside of Karl Marx" (1883) — a robot bit me. (@arobotbitme) March 10, 2019

Socialism would mean that you were taking to a co-owner, not just a waitress. — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) March 10, 2019

I got asked at a restaurant if I wanted a refill of my coffee.



I feared for our country because the coffee police are coming for us. — American Patriot 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 and 200 others (@sober__society) March 10, 2019