Protesters Call For Cow Suits And Moos At Devin Nunes Speaking Event

Fans of the parody Twitter account @DevinCow — which Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is now suing — have issued a “cattle call” for protesters to turn up at a Nunes speaking engagement wearing cow suits, ringing cowbells and mooing.

The plan comes on the heels of the $250 million lawsuit Nunes filed earlier this week against Twitter, alleging online harassment and naming satirical accounts @DevinCow and @DevinNunesMom (which was suspended last year).

The parody cow account is a reference to the Nunes family farm, which has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal subsidies.

Nunes’ suit has sparked even more Nunes parody accounts, while @DevinCow quickly racked up 598,000 followers — significantly more than Nunes’ own Twitter account — after Andy Lassner, executive director of “The Ellen Show,” urged his 356,000 followers to make it happen.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are talking up the idea of protesting at the GOP fundraising Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Fresno on April 11, where Nunes will be the keynote speaker.

Lassner hinted on Twitter Thursday that people should show up to “moo.” Followers quickly piled on, also suggesting cow suits, cowbells and moo sound makers. Someone urged a cow suit-wearing group to buy an entire table at the event. (Those who purchase a table are apparently entitled to a photo with Nunes.)

Nunes’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.

I’m not saying it would be hilarious if folks in Fresno showed up to this event just to moo.

I’m not saying that at all. pic.twitter.com/5zFqmtrGBm — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 20, 2019

(Googling "where to buy cow costume"...) — Lee Collins (@tsankawi) March 20, 2019

PLEASE wear a shirt with @DevinCow on it!! 🤣🐄 pic.twitter.com/6H7NWYZNQs — Amanda K (@AJK124) March 20, 2019

FYI: the world record for a crowd in cow suits is 1400 give or take ( Australia) I say we can do better at #moonunes event in fresno.

Also, for the fancy folks who will pay $125 a ticket to attend. This classybauiy exists for 99$ pic.twitter.com/JeeT1oIGm5 — ALT-immigration 🛂 “Not Devin Nunes' Mom” (@ALT_uscis) March 21, 2019

On it. Two costumes ready. Just need a +1. pic.twitter.com/44MBZh2B5y — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 20, 2019

COWBELLS! BRING ALL OF THE COWBELLS!!! — F1agg Σagl3t0n 🇺🇸🦅 (@NM_Che56) March 20, 2019

For $7500 you get 1 of 2 premier tables for 10, a group photo, VIP cocktail time &... A PHOTO WITH DEVIN.



Can you imagine a photo of Devin with people in cow costumes? Who wants in? @LastWeekTonight should buy both tables because it would be so worth it!



RT to @iamjohnoliver!! — Devin Nunes' Lawsuit (@madhaus) March 20, 2019

or hand out these

https://t.co/ThSbSDwUcY — Sarah-Jessica Spencer (@SarahJKS77) March 20, 2019

Omg that would be great...



Wearing these... pic.twitter.com/1abTHMA9X8 — Bee In Devin Nunes Bonnet 🌊🇺🇸❤ (@BeeBestest) March 21, 2019

His constituents have the right to be herd. — 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@LancePaters1) March 21, 2019

We need to milk this for all it’s worth. — TNendzone (@TNendzone) March 20, 2019

Nunes’ suit preceded the executive order President Donald Trump signed on Thursday threatening to block federal funding to universities that don’t protect constitutional guarantees of free speech.

A video emerged Wednesday of Nunes appearing to defend protesters’ use of a racist slur against Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) in 2010. He said protesters have “every right to say what they want,” adding, “If they wanna smear someone, they can do it.”