Protesters Call For Cow Suits And Moos At Devin Nunes Speaking Event

Fans of the parody Twitter account @DevinCow — which Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is now suing — have issued a “cattle call” for protesters to turn up at a Nunes speaking engagement wearing cow suits, ringing cowbells and mooing.
The plan comes on the heels of the $250 million lawsuit Nunes filed earlier this week against Twitter, alleging online harassment and naming satirical accounts @DevinCow and @DevinNunesMom (which was suspended last year).
The parody cow account is a reference to the Nunes family farm, which has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal subsidies.
Nunes’ suit has sparked even more Nunes parody accounts, while @DevinCow quickly racked up 598,000 followers — significantly more than Nunes’ own Twitter account — after Andy Lassner, executive director of “The Ellen Show,” urged his 356,000 followers to make it happen.
Meanwhile, Twitter users are talking up the idea of protesting at the GOP fundraising Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Fresno on April 11, where Nunes will be the keynote speaker.
Lassner hinted on Twitter Thursday that people should show up to “moo.” Followers quickly piled on, also suggesting cow suits, cowbells and moo sound makers. Someone urged a cow suit-wearing group to buy an entire table at the event. (Those who purchase a table are apparently entitled to a photo with Nunes.)
Nunes’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.
Nunes’ suit preceded the executive order President Donald Trump signed on Thursday threatening to block federal funding to universities that don’t protect constitutional guarantees of free speech.
A video emerged Wednesday of Nunes appearing to defend protesters’ use of a racist slur against Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) in 2010. He said protesters have “every right to say what they want,” adding, “If they wanna smear someone, they can do it.”