DeVonta Smith Gets Mic'd Up And Complains Incessantly About The Rain

DeVonta Smith did not win his Heisman Trophy for weather tolerance, apparently. (Watch the video below.)

The second-year Philadelphia Eagles receiver got mic’d up during a home game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And it went viral for his colorful griping about the rain, cold temperature and wind.

In an NFL Films clip that shows him dropping a few warmup passes and placing a towel futilely over his head to ward off the downpour, Smith tells someone on the sideline: “I’m cold as hell. My hands froze.” He had more to say, pretty much confirming that it isn’t always sunny in Philadelphia.

Eagles @DeVontaSmith_6 really didn't like the weather on Sunday 🌧😅pic.twitter.com/kHmAuk4R4B — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 5, 2022

Perhaps the Eagles’ 29-21 victory helped Smith, who caught 3 passes for 17 yards, keep his sense of humor afterward.

Bro y’all don’t understand how cold it was 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/lAuNz4G4hs — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) October 5, 2022