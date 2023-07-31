A daughter of two-time Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie died in a tragic aviation accident this weekend.

Devyn Reiley, 30, was among the four people who died in two separate accidents at the Experimental Airfare Association’s AirVenture convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

During an air show at Wittman Regional Airport, Reiley and aviator Zach Koly Merano’s single-engine T-6 Texan aircraft crashed into a nearby lake around 9:30 a.m.

That afternoon, two helicopters at the airfield collided mid-flight, killing pilots Mark Peterson and Thomas Volz.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed both incidents in statements to People magazine.

Devyn Reiley, 30, died in an aviation accident during an air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Saturday. Devyn Reiley/Facebook

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday that it is investigating both accidents.

Reiley’s sister Calyn Collie confirmed the tragedy in a GoFundMe campaign for Hunter Reiley, Devyn’s husband.

In the campaign description, Calyn asked readers: “Please pray for our family, and weep with us for our losing her for a season, but rejoice in the promise of the New Heaven and The New Earth.”

Bruce Collie ― a former player on the San Francisco 49ers, and a member of the team that won Super Bowls in 1989 and 1990 ― wrote about how proud he was of Reiley and her career path just a week before her death.

“When you have multiple children you have multiple choices,” Collie wrote in a July 22 Facebook post. “Our Devyn Reiley has always chosen aviation... God is so cool to give her a family that is ALL aviation... thank you Reily’s for being the family that she was destined for... So proud.”