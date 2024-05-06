HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
You never know what’ll come your way, especially if you’re a homeowner. Whether you want to handle repairs on your own or seek out help for whatever maintenance is needed, you’d be wise to keep a drill on hand. As one reviewer succinctly put it: “When folks come to help the first question is where is your drill.”
Now you’ll have one. Right now, Amazon is offering 26% off the highly-rated DeWalt cordless drill power combo kit for a limited time. This handy set has a whopping 41,000 5-star ratings and includes a compact drill and driver and an impact driver, plus two 20V batteries, a charger and a roomy kit bag for easy storage and transport.
With strong power, versatile application and durability that’ll last you for years, this affordably priced power tool kit is the one to grab, according to reviewers. “Ya’ll this is the set to purchase,” one person wrote. “You will never ever ever have trouble screwing anything again with this tool,” said another.
With thoughtful details including an ergonomic handle that works for smaller and large hands and a built-in LED light for better visibility in tight, dark spaces, it’s an excellent kit that reviewers say “will do anything any other brand will do for much cheaper price.”
Another reviewer summed it up with this: “You can’t go wrong with a DeWalt.”
Grab your DeWalt cordless drill kit from Amazon now, or check out what reviewers have to say:
“Overall quality is great. Both the drill and the driver perform well. This is a great set with comparable quality to anything out there. Unless you have a very specific use that a different brand specifically addresses this set will do anything any other brand will do for much cheaper price. Any other more expensive brand is overkill for a non-professional user.” — Carly
“I absolutely love this DeWalt set. Everything about it is great. It feels great, it works great, the light is a great feature, letting me see more easily what I’m doing. A powerful good feel tool. A good value item.” — RimRider
“This drill set is amazing, they have plenty of power I use them every day, there really handy to have, I recommend it.” — Jennifer
“I’m a 75 year old gramma. Helped with our deck and kept up with the guys. I felt the weight and portability very good.” — Amazon Customer
“I own several cordless drills but Dewalt makes the best. Battery life is good, power and performance are excellent! Price was reasonable.” — T M Ford