“Overall quality is great. Both the drill and the driver perform well. This is a great set with comparable quality to anything out there. Unless you have a very specific use that a different brand specifically addresses this set will do anything any other brand will do for much cheaper price. Any other more expensive brand is overkill for a non-professional user.” — Carly

“I absolutely love this DeWalt set. Everything about it is great. It feels great, it works great, the light is a great feature, letting me see more easily what I’m doing. A powerful good feel tool. A good value item.” — RimRider

“This drill set is amazing, they have plenty of power I use them every day, there really handy to have, I recommend it.” — Jennifer

“I’m a 75 year old gramma. Helped with our deck and kept up with the guys. I felt the weight and portability very good.” — Amazon Customer

“I own several cordless drills but Dewalt makes the best. Battery life is good, power and performance are excellent! Price was reasonable.” — T M Ford